Severe weather affects area football games

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Many football games all over the CSRA have been canceled or rescheduled.

Below is a list of rescheduled/canceled games and final scores:

  • Aquinas at Laney was rescheduled for August 24th at 2 P.M. at Aquinas. Admission is free.
  • Josey at Cross Creek has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:30 P.M.
  • ARC at Hephzibah has been canceled and will not be made up.
  • North Augusta at Thomson has been postponed to Monday at 7:00 P.M.
  • Swainsboro at Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Monday at 6:00 P.M.
  • South Aiken :2 vs. Greenwood:21
  • Augusta Christian: 21 vs. Augusta Prep: 0
  • Wagner-Salley: 46 vs. Pelion: 2
  • Bethune-Bowman: 14 VS. Blackville-Hilda: 36
  • Strom Thurmond Vs. Saluda will resume at 10:A.M. with Rebels leading at 14-8.
  • Batesburg-Leesville: 0 VS. Ridge Spring-Monetta: 21 game was called in the third quarter.
  • Richmond Hill : 44 VS. Grovetown: 0
  • Briarwood:39 Vs. CFCA: 6
  • Williston-Elko: 14 Vs. Barnwell: 28 The game will resume Saturday at 10:00 A.M.
  • Midland Valley: 0 Vs. Lakeside: 3 was delayed after the first quarter and will not be rescheduled.
  • Chester: 52 VS. Aiken: 6
  • Effingham County: 15 VS. Evans: 18
  • Jenkins County: 6 Vs. Windsor Forrest: 14
  • Abbeville: 10 VS. Lincoln County: 7
  • Screven County: 41 VS. Bluffton: 41 tied at overtime
  • Glascock County: 0 Vs. Georgia Military College: 21

