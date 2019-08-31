AUGUSTA, Ga – (WJBF)

Game Night Live Week 2 featured clear blue skies and mild temperatures, in contrast to an electric start to Week 1. The Jefferson County Warriors hosted the Washington County Golden Hawks for a fiercely fought match that ended in a 28-20 victory for the Golden Hawks.

In the days leading up to the game WJBF asked viewers to take the Weekly Viewer Poll and the votes are in! Fans were asked who they thought could name more Heisman Trophy winners in 30 seconds – Matt Lane or John Hart?

Game Night Live Viewer Poll – Week 2 Results

With nearly 3/4 of the vote, John Hart was chosen as the winner, closely mirroring viewer confidence from Week 1.

However Matt Lane came through with the upset, beating John Hart 7 to 5!

Viewers were also asked who they thought was more likely to win the football match up – Washington County or Jefferson County? The results were much closer, with Jefferson County narrowly beating Washington County by a 5 point lead.

Once again the actual contest was close – but the Golden Hawks pulled out a victory in the 4th quarter of the game. If you didn’t catch it live tune in to WJBF on Sunday, September 1st to for the re-broadcast of the game.

Game Night Live will be back next week for South Aiken at Strom Thurmond and a new Viewer Poll will be posted on Monday, September 2nd!

The Game Night Live Weekly Viewer Poll is brought to you by Shepeard Community Blood Center – The CSRA’s local blood donation center. Their mission is to collect, process, and distribute blood and blood products. Shepeard Community Blood Center provides for over 20 hospitals in 30 counties across the CSRA area. To learn more and schedule a donation please click here to visit their website.





