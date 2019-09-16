Game Night Live Viewer Poll: Week 4 Results

AUGUSTA, Ga – (WJBF)

Game Night Live Week 4 was set to feature the Washington County Golden Hawks taking on the Greenbrier Wolfpack but unfortunately the game was postponed due to severe weather in the area.

However the fans have spoken and the results have been totaled for the fourth week of the Game Night Live Viewer Poll. WJBF asked viewers who they thought would to be able to correctly name more Top 10 College teams – John Hart or Matt Lane. Viewers weighed in during the week and the votes are in!

GNL Viewer Poll Week 4 Results

With over 75% of the vote, John Hart was chosen by the viewers as the most likely victor – but Matt Lane pulled out the upset! Matt Lane named 5 of the Top 10 College teams in 30 seconds, narrowly beating John Hart by 1 answer!

WJBF also asked viewers who they thought was more likely to win the football game – the Golden Hawks or the Wolfpack, and the viewer results were much closer. Slightly more than half of respondents correctly predicted that Washington County would prevail over Greenbrier. The game was re-scheduled and played on Saturday, September 14th and the Washington County Golden Hawks were victorious, beating the Greenbrier Wolfpack 42-7.

Game Night Live will resume this Friday with Aiken High School at Lakeside High School and a new Viewer Poll will be posted today!

The Game Night Live Weekly Viewer Poll is brought to you by Shepeard Community Blood Center – The CSRA’s local blood donation center. Their mission is to collect, process, and distribute blood and blood products. Shepeard Community Blood Center provides for over 20 hospitals in 30 counties across the CSRA area.

To learn more and schedule a donation please click here to visit their website.