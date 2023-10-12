(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 heads into week 9 of the 2023 season of GAME NIGHT LIVE for a special Thursday game as Midland Valley takes on Aiken High School!
The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.
We’ll have a full replay right here on Friday.
by: Mike Lepp
Posted:
Updated:
(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 heads into week 9 of the 2023 season of GAME NIGHT LIVE for a special Thursday game as Midland Valley takes on Aiken High School!
The show kicks off at 7:00 p.m.
We’ll have a full replay right here on Friday.