Game Night Live 2020 Schedule

(WJBF) – It is our pleasure to reveal the rest of the 2020 schedule for WJBF Game Night Live.

Our high school football game of the week that can be seen each Friday night at 7:30 on MeTV, featuring John Hart with the play-by-play, Ashley Brown with color analysis and Matt Lane reporting from the sidelines.

As with everything during the pandemic it has been, and continues to be, a work in progress and is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions.

And you can catch every game LIVE online on the Game Night Live page by clicking HERE.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE: