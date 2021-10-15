Football Friday Night | Week 9

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another week of high school football in the CSRA!

Here are scores and highlights from tonight’s games.

Game Night Live

Hammond : , Augusta Christian:

Piedmont Academy: , Augusta Prep:

Palmetto Christian: , Jefferson Davis:

Robert Toombs: , Brentwood:

Westminster: , Dominion Christian

Thomas Jefferson: , Bethlehem Christian:

Wardlaw: , North Christian:

South Carolina Games

Bamberg-Ehrhardt: , Blackville-Hilda:

Allendale-Fairfax: , Branchville:

Wagener-Salley: , Calhoun County:

Ware Shoals: , McCormick:

Hunter-Tyler-Kinard: , Ridge Spring-Monetta:

Denmark-Olar: , Williston-Elko:

Silver Bluff: , Barnwell:

Saluda: , Gray Collegiate:

Swansea: 0 , Fox Creek: 31

, Fox Creek: Orangeburg-Wilkinson: 9 , Strom Thurmond: 0

, Strom Thurmond: Airport: , Aiken:

South Aiken: , North Augusta:

Georgia Games

Lakeside: , Evans:

Greenbrier: , Clarke Central:

Grovetown: , Alcovy:

Burke County: , Thomson:

ARC: , Morgan County:

Cross Creek: , Hephzibah:

Laney: , Westside:

Oglethorpe County: , Josey:

Portal: , Screven County:

ACE: , Warren County:

ECI: , Claxton:

GMC: , Glascock County:

Bacon County: 0 , Swainsboro: 54

, Swainsboro: Jenkins County: , Bryan County:

Savannah Country Day: , Aquinas:

Top Plays