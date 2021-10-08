Football Friday Night | Week 8

Game Night Live

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for week 8 of football Friday night!

Check out scores from around the CSRA.

South Carolina Games

  • Silver Bluff: 62 , Pelion: 7
  • South Aiken: 27 , River Bluff: 14
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler : 0 , Blackville-Hilda: 60
  • Airport: 10 , North Augusta: 50
  • Calhoun County: 30 , Ridge-Spring-Moneta: 28
  • Aiken: 13 , Midland Valley: 12
  • Williston-Elko: , Barnwell:
  • Saluda: , Newberry: Postponed
  • Branchville: 7 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 40
  • Wagener-Salley: 42 , Denmark-Olar: 50
  • Brookland-Cayce: 7 , Strom Thurmond: 17
  • McCormick: , Whitmire:
  • Gilbert: 42 , Fox Creek: 13

Georgia Games

  • Laney: , Josey:
  • Grovetown: 14 , Rabun County: 45
  • John Hancock: 16 , Glascock County: 22
  • Harlem: 7 , Burke County: 41
  • Lincoln County: 28 , Social Circle: 27
  • Greene County: 6 , Washington-Wilkes: 34
  • Glenn Hills: , Putnam County:
  • Aquinas: 28, Jenkins County: 8
  • Thomson: 28 , Cross Creek: 0
  • Lakeside: , Heritage:
  • Hephzibah: 26 , ARC: 6
  • Westside: 35 , Butler: 0
  • Oglethorpe County: , Jefferson County:
  • WACO: 24 , Perry: 37
  • Screven County: 13 , Savannah Christian: 35

Private School Games and GNL

  • Augusta Christian: 34 , Pinewood Prep: 13
  • Piedmont Academy: 0 , Thomas Jefferson: 28 Congrats on the 300th win!!!
  • Edmund Burke: 26 , Brookwood: 36
  • Creekside Christian: 14 , Augusta Prep: 34
  • Jefferson Davis: , Laurens Academy: Postponed
  • Westminster: 48 , Crisp Academy: 0
  • Westfield: 4 , Briarwood: 12
  • Newberry: 14 , Wardlaw: 50

Top Plays

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories