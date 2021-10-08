Football Friday Night | Week 8

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) - Three former deputies are on trial in the alleged taser death of a man they arrested in 2017 in Washington County.

A court hearing took place Friday morning in Washington County Superior Court for Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland. The three men face charges for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and reckless conduct. They are accused in the taser death of 58-year-old Eurie Martin.