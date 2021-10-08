Football Friday Night | Week 8

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for week 8 of football Friday night!
Check out scores from around the CSRA.
South Carolina Games
- Silver Bluff: 62 , Pelion: 7
- South Aiken: 27 , River Bluff: 14
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler : 0 , Blackville-Hilda: 60
- Airport: 10 , North Augusta: 50
- Calhoun County: 30 , Ridge-Spring-Moneta: 28
- Aiken: 13 , Midland Valley: 12
- Williston-Elko: , Barnwell:
- Saluda: , Newberry: Postponed
- Branchville: 7 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 40
- Wagener-Salley: 42 , Denmark-Olar: 50
- Brookland-Cayce: 7 , Strom Thurmond: 17
- McCormick: , Whitmire:
- Gilbert: 42 , Fox Creek: 13
Georgia Games
- Laney: , Josey:
- Grovetown: 14 , Rabun County: 45
- John Hancock: 16 , Glascock County: 22
- Harlem: 7 , Burke County: 41
- Lincoln County: 28 , Social Circle: 27
- Greene County: 6 , Washington-Wilkes: 34
- Glenn Hills: , Putnam County:
- Aquinas: 28, Jenkins County: 8
- Thomson: 28 , Cross Creek: 0
- Lakeside: , Heritage:
- Hephzibah: 26 , ARC: 6
- Westside: 35 , Butler: 0
- Oglethorpe County: , Jefferson County:
- WACO: 24 , Perry: 37
- Screven County: 13 , Savannah Christian: 35
Private School Games and GNL
- Augusta Christian: 34 , Pinewood Prep: 13
- Piedmont Academy: 0 , Thomas Jefferson: 28 Congrats on the 300th win!!!
- Edmund Burke: 26 , Brookwood: 36
- Creekside Christian: 14 , Augusta Prep: 34
- Jefferson Davis: , Laurens Academy: Postponed
- Westminster: 48 , Crisp Academy: 0
- Westfield: 4 , Briarwood: 12
- Newberry: 14 , Wardlaw: 50
Top Plays