Football Friday Night | Week 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another week of football in the CSRA! Check out the scores from tonight’s games and tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 to watch Brendan and Colin share some of the night’s highlights!
South Carolina Games
- Bowman: , Allendale-Fairfax: Cancelled
- Blackville-Hilda: 14 , Calhoun County: 30
- Denmark-Olar: 66 , Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 14
- McCormick: 0 , Southside Christian: 48
- Williston-Elko: 28 , Wagener-Salley: 52
- Barnwell: 48 , Edisto: 27
- Eau Claire: 0 , Saluda: 43
- Wade Hampton: 14 , Silver Bluff: 40
- Fox Creek: 0 , Brookland-Cayce: 28
- Strom Thurmond: 26 , Swansea: 0
- Midland Valley: 28 , Airport: 30
- Aiken: 0 , South Aiken: 21
- Bamberg-Erhardt: 24 , Beckham: 7
Georgia Games
- Benedictine: , Burke County:
- Josey: 13 , Westside: 40
- Warren County: 46 , Hancock Central: 0
- Mount de Sales: 35 , Aquinas: 7
- Social Circle: , Washington-Wilkes:
- Augusta Richmond Academy: 0 , Thomson: 20
- Grovetown: 20 , Evans: 42
- Cross Creek: , Harlem:
- Jefferson County: 40 , Glenn Hills: 0
- Swainsboro: 50 , East Laurens: 0
- Morgan County: 10 , Hephzibah: 18
- Apalachee: 21 , Greenbrier: 23
- ECI: 17 , McIntosh County: 6
- Towns County: 12 , Lincoln County: 43
- Butler: 14 , Laney: 34
- Jenkins County: 48 , Portal: 14
- Screven County: 0 , Metter: 41
- Washington County: 23 , North East: 27
Private School Games
- Wilson Hall: 10 , Augusta Christian: 34
- Glascock County: 22 , Edmund Burke: 38
- Jefferson Davis , Newberry Academy: Cancelled
- Palmetto Christian: , Wardlaw:
- Augusta Prep: 13 , Brentwood: 48
- Briarwood: 13 , Gatewood: 28