Football Friday Night | Week 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another week of football in the CSRA! Check out the scores from tonight’s games and tune in to WJBF NewsChannel 6 to watch Brendan and Colin share some of the night’s highlights!

South Carolina Games

  • Bowman: , Allendale-Fairfax: Cancelled
  • Blackville-Hilda: 14 , Calhoun County: 30
  • Denmark-Olar: 66 , Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 14
  • McCormick: 0 , Southside Christian: 48
  • Williston-Elko: 28 , Wagener-Salley: 52
  • Barnwell: 48 , Edisto: 27
  • Eau Claire: 0 , Saluda: 43
  • Wade Hampton: 14 , Silver Bluff: 40
  • Fox Creek: 0 , Brookland-Cayce: 28
  • Strom Thurmond: 26 , Swansea: 0
  • Midland Valley: 28 , Airport: 30
  • Aiken: 0 , South Aiken: 21
  • Bamberg-Erhardt: 24 , Beckham: 7

Georgia Games

  • Benedictine: , Burke County:
  • Josey: 13 , Westside: 40
  • Warren County: 46 , Hancock Central: 0
  • Mount de Sales: 35 , Aquinas: 7
  • Social Circle: , Washington-Wilkes:
  • Augusta Richmond Academy: 0 , Thomson: 20
  • Grovetown: 20 , Evans: 42
  • Cross Creek: , Harlem:
  • Jefferson County: 40 , Glenn Hills: 0
  • Swainsboro: 50 , East Laurens: 0
  • Morgan County: 10 , Hephzibah: 18
  • Apalachee: 21 , Greenbrier: 23
  • ECI: 17 , McIntosh County: 6
  • Towns County: 12 , Lincoln County: 43
  • Butler: 14 , Laney: 34
  • Jenkins County: 48 , Portal: 14
  • Screven County: 0 , Metter: 41
  • Washington County: 23 , North East: 27

Private School Games

  • Wilson Hall: 10 , Augusta Christian: 34
  • Glascock County: 22 , Edmund Burke: 38
  • Jefferson Davis , Newberry Academy: Cancelled
  • Palmetto Christian: , Wardlaw:
  • Augusta Prep: 13 , Brentwood: 48
  • Briarwood: 13 , Gatewood: 28

