Football Friday Night | Week 6

Game Night Live

Georgia Games

  • ARC: 20 , Richmond: 10
  • Morgan County: 7 , Thomson: 33
  • Cross Creek: 0 , Burke County: 58
  • Jefferson County: 59 , Josey: 20
  • Glenn Hills: 0 , Westside: 36
  • Oglethorpe County: 28 , Butler: 14
  • Putnam County: 24 , Laney: 8
  • Monroe Area: 33 , Lakeside: 0
  • Tattnall Square: 7 , Aquinas: 47
  • Glascock County: , Briarwood:
  • Greenbrier: 7 , Walnut Grove: 21
  • Lamar County: 6 , Washington County: 31
  • Emanuel County: 42 , Portal: 20
  • Jenkins County: 0 , Metter: 42
  • Screven County: 55 , Bryan County: 22
  • Warren County: 62 , Crawford County: 6
  • Washington-Wilkes: 43 , SE Bulloch: 20
  • Lincoln County: 27 , Elbert County: 20

South Carolina Games

  • Strom Thurmond: 13 , Orangeburg-Wilkinson: 23
  • Barnwell: 29 , Silver Bluff: 28
  • Gray Collegiate: 34 , Saluda: 24
  • Wagener-Salley: 50 , Williston-Elko: 33
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta: 50 , Denmark-Olar: 26
  • Blackville-Hilda: 22 , Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 16
  • Southside Christian: 47 , McCormick: 20
  • Blacksburg: 13 , Midland Valley: 27
  • South Aiken: 16 , North Augusta: 21
  • Edisto: 0 , Allendale-Fairfax: 42
  • Bowman: 0 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 42

Private School Games

  • Pinewood Prep: 6 , Augusta Christian: 45
  • Westminster: 49 , Holy Spirit Prep: 0
  • Laurens Academy: 52 , Jefferson Davis: 14
  • Memorial Day: 13, Thomas Jefferson: 35

