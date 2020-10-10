Football Friday Night | Week 6

Georgia Games
- ARC: 20 , Richmond: 10
- Morgan County: 7 , Thomson: 33
- Cross Creek: 0 , Burke County: 58
- Jefferson County: 59 , Josey: 20
- Glenn Hills: 0 , Westside: 36
- Oglethorpe County: 28 , Butler: 14
- Putnam County: 24 , Laney: 8
- Monroe Area: 33 , Lakeside: 0
- Tattnall Square: 7 , Aquinas: 47
- Glascock County: , Briarwood:
- Greenbrier: 7 , Walnut Grove: 21
- Lamar County: 6 , Washington County: 31
- Emanuel County: 42 , Portal: 20
- Jenkins County: 0 , Metter: 42
- Screven County: 55 , Bryan County: 22
- Warren County: 62 , Crawford County: 6
- Washington-Wilkes: 43 , SE Bulloch: 20
- Lincoln County: 27 , Elbert County: 20
South Carolina Games
- Strom Thurmond: 13 , Orangeburg-Wilkinson: 23
- Barnwell: 29 , Silver Bluff: 28
- Gray Collegiate: 34 , Saluda: 24
- Wagener-Salley: 50 , Williston-Elko: 33
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: 50 , Denmark-Olar: 26
- Blackville-Hilda: 22 , Hunter-Kinard-Tyler: 16
- Southside Christian: 47 , McCormick: 20
- Blacksburg: 13 , Midland Valley: 27
- South Aiken: 16 , North Augusta: 21
- Edisto: 0 , Allendale-Fairfax: 42
- Bowman: 0 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 42
Private School Games
- Pinewood Prep: 6 , Augusta Christian: 45
- Westminster: 49 , Holy Spirit Prep: 0
- Laurens Academy: 52 , Jefferson Davis: 14
- Memorial Day: 13, Thomas Jefferson: 35