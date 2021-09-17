Football Friday Night | Week 5

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for week 5 of Football Friday Night and Game Night Live!

Tune in to watch John Hart and Ashley Brown as they host Game Night Live with Lincoln County vs. Harlem. Then, tune in to WJBF after the 11:00 pm news for tonight’s highlights and top plays from around the CSRA on Football Friday Night with your hosts Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody!

Keep up with scores from around the CSRA right here!

Georgia Games

Vidalia: 22 , ARC: 3

, ARC: 3 Jefferson County: 50 , Butler: 6

, Butler: 6 Jenkins County: , Claxton:

Washington-Wilkes: , Elbert County:

Screven County: , ECI:

Southeast Bulloch: , Grovetown:

Lincoln County: , Harlem:

Hephzibah: , Josey:

Morgan County: , Lakeside:

Greenbrier: 34, Loganville: 35

Dublin: 7, Swainsboro: 39

May River: , Thomson:

Aquinas: 33 , Strong Rock Christian: 7

, Strong Rock Christian: 7 Evans: , WACO:

Putnam County: 19 , Westside: 7

, Westside: 7 Glenn Hills: , Laney: (Saturday)

Twiggs County: , Glascock County:

South Carolina Games

Burke County: 33 , North Augusta: 27

, North Augusta: 27 Rabun County: 63 , Saluda: 7

, Saluda: 7 Williston-Elko: 0 , Blackville-Hilda: 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 33 , Bowman Academy: 0

, Bowman Academy: 0 North Central: , Barnwell:

Midland Valley: 0, Silver Bluff: 43

McCormick: 8, Dixie: 10

Westwood: , Aiken:

South Aiken: , White Knoll:

Calhoun County: , Williston-Elko:

Denmark-Olar: 58, Ridge Spring-Monetta: 62

Allendale-Fairfax: , Estill:

GNL and Private Schools

Augusta Christian: 33 , Heathwood Hall: 27

, Heathwood Hall: 27 Thomas Jefferson: , Brentwood:

Brookwood: , Briarwood:

Augusta Prep: 55 , Lake Oconee Academy: 14

, Lake Oconee Academy: 14 Wardlaw: , King Academy:

Westwood: , Westminster:

