Football Friday Night | Week 4

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re back for Week 4 of football in the CSRA! Check out Fox Creek at Silver Bluff on tonight’s Game Night Live with John Hart and Ashley Brown and then tune in for Football Friday Night where Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody break down highlights from area football games and share some top plays!
Here are the scores from tonight’s games across the CSRA.
Georgia Games
- ARC: 18 , Evans: 26
- Grovetown: 34 , Greenbrier: 16
- Lakeside: 0 , Effingham County: 20
- Cross Creek: 18 , Glenn Hills: 14
- Jefferson County: , Hephzibah:
- Swainsboro: 21 , WACO: 22
- Butler: 46 , Long County: 0
- Laney: , Lincoln County:
- Southeast Bulloch: 21 , Screven County: 7
- Glascock County: 8 , Thomas Jefferson: 48
- Warren County: 14 , Washington Wilkes: 36
- First Presbyterian: 2 , Aquinas: 27
South Carolina
- Estill: 14 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 28
- Eau Claire: 0 , Denmark-Olar: 42
- Calhoun: , Hunter-Kinard-Tyler:
- Fox Creek: 0 , Silver Bluff: 41
- Saluda: 52 , Midland Valley: 19
- Greenwood: 31 , North Augusta: 7
- Josey: 12 , Strom Thurmond: 21
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: 58 , Lewisville: 50
Private School Games & GNL
- Jefferson Davis: 6 , Holly Hill: 62
- Wardlaw: 0 , Andrew Jackson: 52
- Young Americans: 12 , Westminster: 45
- Brentwood: 38 , Edmund Burke: 14
- Bethlehem Christian: 28 , Augusta Prep: 27
- Briarwood Academy: 54 , Trinity Christian: 17
Top plays