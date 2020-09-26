Football Friday Night: Week 4

Game Night Live

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

FFN Part 1

South Carolina Games

  • Blythewood: 27 , North Augusta: 24
  • Airport: 20 , Midland Valley: 0
  • Brookland-Cayce: 41 , Fox Creek: 6
  • Saluda: 62 , Eau Claire: 14
  • Silver Bluff: 24 , Wade Hampton: 26
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 44 , Estill: 0
  • Dixie: 8 , McCormick: 45
  • Blackville-Hilda: 26 , Denmark-Olar: 6
  • Calhoun County: 6 , Williston-Elko: 48
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta: 26 , Pelion: 12
  • Edisto: 0 , Barnwell: 56
  • South Aiken: , Aiken: POSTPONED
  • Swansea: , Strom Thurmond: POSTPONED

FFN Part 2

Georgia Games

  • Ware County: 45 , Thomson: 12
  • Evans: 16 , ARC: 17
  • Effingham County: 0 , Lakeside: 26
  • Washington-Wilkes: 34 , Warren County: 0
  • Laney: 7 , Lincoln County: 13
  • Aquinas: 28 , First Presbyterian: 27
  • Cross Creek: , Josey: MONDAY
  • Fitzgerald: 14 , Jefferson County: 12
  • WACO: 32 , Swainsboro: 28
  • Greenbrier: 38 , Grovetown: 3

Game Night Live

Private School Games

  • Augusta Christian: , First Baptist: SUSPENDED
  • Thomas Jefferson: 15 , Glascock County: 8
  • Windsor: 6 , Westminster: 28
  • Bethlehem: 42 , Augusta Prep: 12
  • Edmund Burke Academy: 6 , Brentwood: 52

Highlights and Top Plays

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories