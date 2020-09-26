Football Friday Night: Week 4

FFN Part 1
South Carolina Games
- Blythewood: 27 , North Augusta: 24
- Airport: 20 , Midland Valley: 0
- Brookland-Cayce: 41 , Fox Creek: 6
- Saluda: 62 , Eau Claire: 14
- Silver Bluff: 24 , Wade Hampton: 26
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 44 , Estill: 0
- Dixie: 8 , McCormick: 45
- Blackville-Hilda: 26 , Denmark-Olar: 6
- Calhoun County: 6 , Williston-Elko: 48
- Ridge Spring-Monetta: 26 , Pelion: 12
- Edisto: 0 , Barnwell: 56
- South Aiken: , Aiken: POSTPONED
- Swansea: , Strom Thurmond: POSTPONED
FFN Part 2
Georgia Games
- Ware County: 45 , Thomson: 12
- Evans: 16 , ARC: 17
- Effingham County: 0 , Lakeside: 26
- Washington-Wilkes: 34 , Warren County: 0
- Laney: 7 , Lincoln County: 13
- Aquinas: 28 , First Presbyterian: 27
- Cross Creek: , Josey: MONDAY
- Fitzgerald: 14 , Jefferson County: 12
- WACO: 32 , Swainsboro: 28
- Greenbrier: 38 , Grovetown: 3
Game Night Live
Private School Games
- Augusta Christian: , First Baptist: SUSPENDED
- Thomas Jefferson: 15 , Glascock County: 8
- Windsor: 6 , Westminster: 28
- Bethlehem: 42 , Augusta Prep: 12
- Edmund Burke Academy: 6 , Brentwood: 52
Highlights and Top Plays