Football Friday Night: Week 15

Several area teams will play for their respective state championships in after Friday night’s semifinal games.
Barnwell won the 2A Lower State Finals with a 42-31 win over Oceanside Collegiate. In the Upper State Finals, Saluda upset the defending state champions on the road, beating Abbeville 32-28.
Barnwell will take on Saluda for the 2A state championship on Friday, December 6 at 5 p.m. at Benedict College.
In class 1A, Ridge Spring-Monetta upset top-ranked Wagener-Salley, 26-22. The Trojans will take on the defending 1A state championsh, Green Sea Floyds on Friday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. at Benedict College.
The GISA 2A state championship will feature Briarwood versus Gatewood on Friday, December 6 at Mercer University. Briarwood topped Edmund Burke Academy 20 to 14.
Thomas Jefferson Academy will take on Piedmont Academy for the GISA 1A state championship, also at Mercer University.
SCORES
- Marion County: 28 Lincoln County: 21
- Warren County: 38 Clinch County: 16
- Briarwood: 20 Edmund Burke Academy: 14
- Barnwell: 42 Oceanside Collegiate: 31
- Ridge-Spring Monetta: 26 Wagener-Salley: 22
- Saluda: 32 Abbeville: 28