Football Friday Night: Week 15

Several area teams will play for their respective state championships in after Friday night’s semifinal games.

Barnwell won the 2A Lower State Finals with a 42-31 win over Oceanside Collegiate. In the Upper State Finals, Saluda upset the defending state champions on the road, beating Abbeville 32-28.

Barnwell will take on Saluda for the 2A state championship on Friday, December 6 at 5 p.m. at Benedict College.

In class 1A, Ridge Spring-Monetta upset top-ranked Wagener-Salley, 26-22. The Trojans will take on the defending 1A state championsh, Green Sea Floyds on Friday, December 6 at 8:00 p.m. at Benedict College.

The GISA 2A state championship will feature Briarwood versus Gatewood on Friday, December 6 at Mercer University. Briarwood topped Edmund Burke Academy 20 to 14.

Thomas Jefferson Academy will take on Piedmont Academy for the GISA 1A state championship, also at Mercer University.

SCORES