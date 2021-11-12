Football Friday Night | Week 13

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another Friday of football in the CSRA!
Check out the scores from tonight’s games and join Brendan and Wes for highlights from around the CSRA on Football Friday Night!
GEORGIA GAMES
- Houston County, Evans (Sat)
- Lakeside, Northside Warner Robins (Sat)
- Grovetown, Lee County (Sat)
- Harlem: 0 , Crisp County: 41
- Jackson: 20 , Thomson: 21
- Mary Persons: 21 , Burke County: 48
- Laney: 6 , Swainsboro: 48
- Vidalia: 21 , Westside: 23
- Jefferson County: 0, Jeff Davis: 40
- WACO: 7 , Thomasville: 42
- Terrell County: , ECI: (Sat)
- Screven County: , Pelham: (Sat)
- Aquinas, First Presbyterian (Sat)
- Mount Zion, Lincoln County (Sat)
- Gordon Lee, Washington-Wilkes (Sat)
- Chattahoochee Co. , Warren County (Sat)
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES & PRIVATE SCHOOL GAMES
- Great Falls: 32 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 48
- McCormick: 0 , Lamar: 14
- Carvers Bay: 14 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 41
- Saluda: 34 , Abbeville: 49
- Central: 0 , Silver Bluff: 49
- Barnwell: 22 , Woodland: 13
- Aiken: 0 , Myrtle Beach: 68
- Beaufort: 42 , North Augusta: 10
- West Florence: 27 , South Aiken: 21
- Augusta Christian: 33 , Trinity Christian: 59
- Westminster: 38 , Westwood: 21