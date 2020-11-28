Football Friday Night | Week 13 Scores & Highlights

Georgia Games
|Statesboro
|21
|Evans
|42
|Brantley County
|0
|ARC
|28
|Tattnall County
|21
|Thomson
|62
|Mt. Zion
|14
|Warren County
|60
|Taylor County
|18
|Washington-Wilkes
|41
|Chattahoochee County
|13
|Lincoln County
|29
|Grovetown
|3
|Glynn Academy
|42
|Lakeside
|0
|Richmond Hill
|56
|Greenbrier
|31
|Decatur
|51
|Burke County
|14
|Pierce County
|59
|Irwin County
|41
|Jenkins County
|7
|Aquinas
|17
|ECLA
|45
Saturday Games
|Cook
|TBD
|Jefferson County
|TBD
|Washington County
|TBD
|Jefferson Davis
|TBD
|Westside
|TBD
|Thomasville
|TBD
|Swainsboro
|TBD
|Dodge County
|TBD
South Carolina Games
|Bamberg-Erhardt
|7
|Lake View
|20
Game Night Live Highlights & Private School Games
|Augusta Prep
|20
|Brentwood
|56
|Briarwood
|Terrell Academy
|Edmund Burke Academy
|7
|SW Georgia
|30
|Memorial Day
|Thomas Jefferson Academy
