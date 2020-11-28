Football Friday Night | Week 13 Scores & Highlights

Georgia Games

Statesboro21Evans42
Brantley County0ARC28
Tattnall County21Thomson62
Mt. Zion14Warren County60
Taylor County18Washington-Wilkes41
Chattahoochee County13Lincoln County29
Grovetown3Glynn Academy42
Lakeside0Richmond Hill 56
Greenbrier 31Decatur51
Burke County14Pierce County59
Irwin County41Jenkins County7
Aquinas17ECLA45

Saturday Games

CookTBDJefferson CountyTBD
Washington CountyTBDJefferson DavisTBD
WestsideTBDThomasvilleTBD
SwainsboroTBDDodge CountyTBD

South Carolina Games

Bamberg-Erhardt7Lake View20

Game Night Live Highlights & Private School Games

Augusta Prep20Brentwood 56
BriarwoodTerrell Academy
Edmund Burke Academy7SW Georgia30
Memorial Day Thomas Jefferson Academy

