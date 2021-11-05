Football Friday Night | Week 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another night of football in the CSRA! Check out tonight’s scores and catch Brendan Robertson bringing you tonight’s highlights on Football Friday Night following the 11:00 pm newscast.
South Carolina
- Williston-Elko: 0, Southside Christian: 48
- Wagener-Salley: , C.A. Johnson:
- Whitmire: 0 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 48
- Blackville-Hilda: 18 , Lamar: 30
- McCormick: 54 , Denmark-Olar: 24
- Hannah-Pamplico: 22 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 26
- Allendale-Fairfax: 16 , Green Sea-Floyd: 33
- Andrew Jackson: 14 , Saluda: 38
- Barnwell: 51 , Marion: 40
- Fox Creek: 0 , Dillon: 32
- Midland Valley: 19 , Myrtle Beach: 56
- Hilton Head: 8 , Aiken: 25
- Bluffton: 12 , North Augusta: 31
- Wilson: 4 , South Aiken: 28
Georgia Games
- Evans: , Alcovy:
- Heritage: 38 , Grovetown: 28
- Lakeside: 34 , Rockdale County: 7
- Greenbrier: , Eastside:
- ARC: 7 , Burke County: 42
- Morgan County: , Harlem:
- Hephzibah: 6 , Thomson: 42
- Butler: , Putnam County:
- Glenn Hills: , Josey:
- Laney: , Jefferson County:
- Westside: 24 , Oglethorpe County: 7
- WACO: , Dodge County:
- ECI: 0 , Metter: 38
- Claxton: , Screven County:
- Wilkinson County: , Warren County:
- Commerce: 6 , Lincoln County: 35
- Washington-Wilkes: , Towns County:
- Calvary Day: 44, Aquinas: 0
- Mcintosh County: , Jenkins County:
Private School Games
- Laurence Manning: 20 , Augusta Christian: 45
- Edmund Burke: , Briarwood:
- Holy Spirit Prep: 8 , Westminster: 46
- Thomas Jefferson: 36 , Augusta Prep: 8
- Wardlaw: 0 , Andrew Jackson Academy: 62