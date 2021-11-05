Football Friday Night | Week 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- The parents of Jermaine Jones, Jr. have now seen some of the body camera footage captured the day their son was tased while being arrested by Richmond County Sheriff's deputies. The spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 6 after watching the footage. According to Keyanna Gaines, Jones' mother, she was shown two of eight videos. The remaining videos are still being reviewed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

“Seeing our child’s last moments is the worst part," Gaines said.