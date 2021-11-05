Football Friday Night | Week 12

Game Night Live

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back for another night of football in the CSRA! Check out tonight’s scores and catch Brendan Robertson bringing you tonight’s highlights on Football Friday Night following the 11:00 pm newscast.

South Carolina

  • Williston-Elko: 0, Southside Christian: 48
  • Wagener-Salley: , C.A. Johnson:
  • Whitmire: 0 , Ridge Spring-Monetta: 48
  • Blackville-Hilda: 18 , Lamar: 30
  • McCormick: 54 , Denmark-Olar: 24
  • Hannah-Pamplico: 22 , Bamberg-Ehrhardt: 26
  • Allendale-Fairfax: 16 , Green Sea-Floyd: 33
  • Andrew Jackson: 14 , Saluda: 38
  • Barnwell: 51 , Marion: 40
  • Fox Creek: 0 , Dillon: 32
  • Midland Valley: 19 , Myrtle Beach: 56
  • Hilton Head: 8 , Aiken: 25
  • Bluffton: 12 , North Augusta: 31
  • Wilson: 4 , South Aiken: 28

Georgia Games

  • Evans: , Alcovy:
  • Heritage: 38 , Grovetown: 28
  • Lakeside: 34 , Rockdale County: 7
  • Greenbrier: , Eastside:
  • ARC: 7 , Burke County: 42
  • Morgan County: , Harlem:
  • Hephzibah: 6 , Thomson: 42
  • Butler: , Putnam County:
  • Glenn Hills: , Josey:
  • Laney: , Jefferson County:
  • Westside: 24 , Oglethorpe County: 7
  • WACO: , Dodge County:
  • ECI: 0 , Metter: 38
  • Claxton: , Screven County:
  • Wilkinson County: , Warren County:
  • Commerce: 6 , Lincoln County: 35
  • Washington-Wilkes: , Towns County:
  • Calvary Day: 44, Aquinas: 0
  • Mcintosh County: , Jenkins County:

Private School Games

  • Laurence Manning: 20 , Augusta Christian: 45
  • Edmund Burke: , Briarwood:
  • Holy Spirit Prep: 8 , Westminster: 46
  • Thomas Jefferson: 36 , Augusta Prep: 8
  • Wardlaw: 0 , Andrew Jackson Academy: 62

