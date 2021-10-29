Football Friday Night | Week 11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Halloween is right around the corner and that means costumes, candy, and trick or treating. But for many children with food allergies, trick or treating may have been off limits in the past.

"In the states, one in 13 children are living with a food allergy. And in the states, nine foods make up 90 percent of food allergies. So peanut, tree nut, fish, shellfish, milk, egg, soy, wheat and sesame. A lot of those items are ingredients in Halloween candy," Fare senior director of professional and training programs, Tiffany Leon said.