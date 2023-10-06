AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 8 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Effingham
County		Grovetown
BrunswickLakeside
GreenbrierStatesboro
BenedictineBurke
County
Hephzibah20Harlem41FINAL
Cross CreekARC
ButlerThomson
Washington
County		Westside
Laney48T.W. Josey0FINAL
Glenn HillsPutnam
County
Swainsboro54Jefferson
County		7FINAL
Aquinas40Towns
County		6FINAL
Washington-
Wilkes		Lincoln
County		GNL
Greene
County		Warren
County
Twiggs
County		Glascock
County
McIntosh
County		Jenkins
County
Johnson
County		Bacon
County

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Aiken19North
Augusta		35FINAL
Midland
Valley		56Airport7FINAL
Batesburg-
Leesville		Silver Bluff
SaludaStrom
Thurmond
PelionFox Creek
BranchvilleBamberg-
Ehrhardt
Ridge Spring-
Monetta		Blackville-
Hilda
Calhoun
County		Denmark-
Olar
Williston-Elko0Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler		51FINAL
Bethune-
Bowman		Allendale-
Fairfax

GNL Recap & Private Schools

Brentwood6Edmund
Burke		35FINAL
Bulloch
Academy		42Briarwood6FINAL
Thomas
Jefferson		Gatewood
Westminster
Christian		Westminster
Jefferson
Davis		Wardlaw
Augusta Prep18Lake Oconee42FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!

Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com