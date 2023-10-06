AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 8 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Effingham
County
|–
|Grovetown
|–
|Brunswick
|–
|Lakeside
|–
|Greenbrier
|–
|Statesboro
|–
|Benedictine
|–
|Burke
County
|–
|Hephzibah
|20
|Harlem
|41
|FINAL
|Cross Creek
|–
|ARC
|–
|Butler
|–
|Thomson
|–
|Washington
County
|–
|Westside
|–
|Laney
|48
|T.W. Josey
|0
|FINAL
|Glenn Hills
|–
|Putnam
County
|–
|Swainsboro
|54
|Jefferson
County
|7
|FINAL
|Aquinas
|40
|Towns
County
|6
|FINAL
|Washington-
Wilkes
|–
|Lincoln
County
|–
|GNL
|Greene
County
|–
|Warren
County
|–
|Twiggs
County
|–
|Glascock
County
|–
|McIntosh
County
|–
|Jenkins
County
|–
|Johnson
County
|–
|Bacon
County
|–
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Aiken
|19
|North
Augusta
|35
|FINAL
|Midland
Valley
|56
|Airport
|7
|FINAL
|Batesburg-
Leesville
|–
|Silver Bluff
|–
|Saluda
|–
|Strom
Thurmond
|–
|Pelion
|–
|Fox Creek
|–
|Branchville
|–
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|–
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|–
|Blackville-
Hilda
|–
|Calhoun
County
|–
|Denmark-
Olar
|–
|Williston-Elko
|0
|Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler
|51
|FINAL
|Bethune-
Bowman
|–
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Brentwood
|6
|Edmund
Burke
|35
|FINAL
|Bulloch
Academy
|42
|Briarwood
|6
|FINAL
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Gatewood
|–
|Westminster
Christian
|–
|Westminster
|–
|Jefferson
Davis
|–
|Wardlaw
|–
|Augusta Prep
|18
|Lake Oconee
|42
|FINAL
