AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 7 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Lakeside
|15
|Evans
|16
|GNL
FINAL
|Grovetown
|0
|Brunswick
|42
|FINAL
|Wayne
County
|32
|Burke
County
|37
|FINAL
|Harlem
|43
|Cross Creek
|6
|FINAL
|Salem
|0
|Hephzibah
|34
|FINAL
|ARC
|7
|Morgan
County
|56
|FINAL
|Josey
|7
|Thomson
|55
|FINAL
|Washington
County
|26
|Laney
|37
|FINAL
|Westside
|–
|Putnam
County
|–
|Butler
|–
|Glenn Hills
|–
|SAT
|Lincoln
County
|21
|Aquinas
|28
|FINAL
|Irwin
County
|0
|Swainsboro
|26
|FINAL
|Warren
County
|–
|Washington-
Wilkes
|–
|ECI
|–
|Jefferson
County
|–
|Glascock
County
|7
|Hancock
County
|14
|FINAL
|Johnson
County
|47
|GMC
|16
|FINAL
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|South Aiken
|21
|North
Augusta
|63
|FINAL
|Airport
|14
|Aiken
|12
|FINAL
|Fox Creek
|0
|Silver Bluff
|37
|FINAL
|Strom
Thurmond
|44
|Batesburg-
Leesville
|14
|FINAL
|Barnwell
|42
|Edisto
|6
|FINAL
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|43
|Ben
Lippen
|27
|FINAL
|Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler
|18
|Blackville-
Hilda
|33
|FINAL
|Denmark-Olar
|–
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|–
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Branchville
|–
|Williston-Elko
|6
|Wagener-
Salley
|52
|FINAL
|Ware Shoals
|8
|McCormick
|20
|FINAL
GNL Recap & Private Schools
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Hammond
|42
|Augusta
Christian
|10
|FINAL
|Thomas
Jefferson
|28
|Augusta Prep
|6
|FINAL
|Brentwood
|–
|Briarwood
|–
|Memorial Day
|7
|Edmund
Burke
|43
|FINAL
|Oakbrook
Prep
|–
|Wardlaw
|–
|David
Emanuel
|22
|Westminster
|50
|FINAL
|HTCC
|8
|Jefferson
Davis
|40
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!
Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com