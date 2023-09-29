AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 7 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Lakeside15Evans16GNL
FINAL
Grovetown0Brunswick42FINAL
Wayne
County		32Burke
County		37FINAL
Harlem43Cross Creek6FINAL
Salem0Hephzibah34FINAL
ARC7Morgan
County		56FINAL
Josey7Thomson55FINAL
Washington
County		26Laney37FINAL
WestsidePutnam
County
ButlerGlenn HillsSAT
Lincoln
County		21Aquinas28FINAL
Irwin
County		0Swainsboro26FINAL
Warren
County		Washington-
Wilkes
ECIJefferson
County
Glascock
County		7Hancock
County		14FINAL
Johnson
County		47GMC16FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
South Aiken21North
Augusta		63FINAL
Airport14Aiken12FINAL
Fox Creek0Silver Bluff37FINAL
Strom
Thurmond		44Batesburg-
Leesville		14FINAL
Barnwell42Edisto6FINAL
Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		43Ben
Lippen		27FINAL
Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler		18Blackville-
Hilda		33FINAL
Denmark-OlarRidge Spring-
Monetta
Allendale-
Fairfax		Branchville
Williston-Elko6Wagener-
Salley		52FINAL
Ware Shoals8McCormick20FINAL

GNL Recap & Private Schools

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Hammond42Augusta
Christian		10FINAL
Thomas
Jefferson		28Augusta Prep6FINAL
BrentwoodBriarwood
Memorial Day7Edmund
Burke		43FINAL
Oakbrook
Prep		Wardlaw
David
Emanuel		22Westminster50FINAL
HTCC8Jefferson
Davis		40FINAL

