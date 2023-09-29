AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 7 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Lakeside 15 Evans 16 GNL

FINAL Grovetown 0 Brunswick 42 FINAL Wayne

County 32 Burke

County 37 FINAL Harlem 43 Cross Creek 6 FINAL Salem 0 Hephzibah 34 FINAL ARC 7 Morgan

County 56 FINAL Josey 7 Thomson 55 FINAL Washington

County 26 Laney 37 FINAL Westside – Putnam

County – Butler – Glenn Hills – SAT Lincoln

County 21 Aquinas 28 FINAL Irwin

County 0 Swainsboro 26 FINAL Warren

County – Washington-

Wilkes – ECI – Jefferson

County – Glascock

County 7 Hancock

County 14 FINAL Johnson

County 47 GMC 16 FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status South Aiken 21 North

Augusta 63 FINAL Airport 14 Aiken 12 FINAL Fox Creek 0 Silver Bluff 37 FINAL Strom

Thurmond 44 Batesburg-

Leesville 14 FINAL Barnwell 42 Edisto 6 FINAL Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 43 Ben

Lippen 27 FINAL Hunter-

Kinard-

Tyler 18 Blackville-

Hilda 33 FINAL Denmark-Olar – Ridge Spring-

Monetta – Allendale-

Fairfax – Branchville – Williston-Elko 6 Wagener-

Salley 52 FINAL Ware Shoals 8 McCormick 20 FINAL

GNL Recap & Private Schools

Team Score Team Score Status Hammond 42 Augusta

Christian 10 FINAL Thomas

Jefferson 28 Augusta Prep 6 FINAL Brentwood – Briarwood – Memorial Day 7 Edmund

Burke 43 FINAL Oakbrook

Prep – Wardlaw – David

Emanuel 22 Westminster 50 FINAL HTCC 8 Jefferson

Davis 40 FINAL

