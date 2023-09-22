AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 6 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Swansea
|0
|Midland
Valley
|77
|FINAL
|Strom
Thurmond
|11
|North
Augusta
|23
|FINAL
|Clinton
|30
|South
Aiken
|41
|FINAL
|Silver Bluff
|35
|Barnwell
|8
|FINAL
|Saluda
|27
|Gilbert
|49
|FINAL
|GSIC
|–
|Fox Creek
|W
|FORFEIT
|East
Clarendon
|0
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|69
|FINAL
|McCormick
|14
|Christ Church
|60
|FINAL
|Blackville-
Hilda
|34
|Wagener-
Salley
|8
|FINAL
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|20
|Williston-
Elko
|14
|FINAL
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Evans
|27
|Grovetown
|6
|FINAL
|Aquinas
|20
|Greenbrier
|12
|GNL
FINAL
|Statesboro
|0
|Burke
County
|34
|FINAL
|ARC
|6
|Lincoln
County
|38
|FINAL
|Thomson
|–
|Washington
County
|–
|Laney
|47
|Butler
|16
|FINAL
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Westside
|41
|FINAL
|Hephzibah
|26
|SE Bulloch
|21
|FINAL
|Cross Creek
|–
|Hart County
|W
|FORFEIT
|Putnam
County
|42
|Josey
|0
|FINAL
|Johnson
County
|7
|ECI
|15
|FINAL
|Jefferson
County
|14
|Elbert
County
|39
|FINAL
|Jenkins
County
|50
|Claxton
|14
|FINAL
|Warren
County
|0
|Screven
County
|28
|FINAL
|Hancock
Central
|0
|Washington-
Wilkes
|45
|FINAL
GNL Recap & Private Schools
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Augusta
Christian
|–
|Heathwood
Hall
|–
|Glascock
County
|40
|Augusta Prep
|13
|FINAL
|George
Walton
|28
|Brentwood
|12
|FINAL
|Briarwood
|35
|Trinity
Christian
|7
|FINAL
|Edmund
Burke
|–
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Wardlaw
|30
|Holy
Trinity
|16
|FINAL
|YAC
|14
|Westminster
|48
|FINAL
|Laurens
Academy
|8
|Jefferson
Davis
|54
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!
