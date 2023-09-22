AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 6 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Swansea0Midland
Valley		77FINAL
Strom
Thurmond		11North
Augusta		23FINAL
Clinton30South
Aiken		41FINAL
Silver Bluff35Barnwell8FINAL
Saluda27Gilbert49FINAL
GSICFox CreekWFORFEIT
East
Clarendon		0Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		69FINAL
McCormick14Christ Church60FINAL
Blackville-
Hilda		34Wagener-
Salley		8FINAL
Ridge Spring-
Monetta		20Williston-
Elko		14FINAL

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Evans27Grovetown6FINAL
Aquinas20Greenbrier12GNL
FINAL
Statesboro0Burke
County		34FINAL
ARC6Lincoln
County		38FINAL
ThomsonWashington
County
Laney47Butler16FINAL
Glenn Hills0Westside41FINAL
Hephzibah26SE Bulloch21FINAL
Cross CreekHart CountyWFORFEIT
Putnam
County		42Josey0FINAL
Johnson
County		7ECI15FINAL
Jefferson
County		14Elbert
County		39FINAL
Jenkins
County		50Claxton14FINAL
Warren
County		0Screven
County		28FINAL
Hancock
Central		0Washington-
Wilkes		45FINAL

GNL Recap & Private Schools

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Augusta
Christian		Heathwood
Hall
Glascock
County		40Augusta Prep13FINAL
George
Walton		28Brentwood12FINAL
Briarwood35Trinity
Christian		7FINAL
Edmund
Burke		Thomas
Jefferson
Wardlaw30Holy
Trinity		16FINAL
YAC14Westminster48FINAL
Laurens
Academy		8Jefferson
Davis		54FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!

Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com