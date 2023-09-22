AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 6 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Swansea 0 Midland

Valley 77 FINAL Strom

Thurmond 11 North

Augusta 23 FINAL Clinton 30 South

Aiken 41 FINAL Silver Bluff 35 Barnwell 8 FINAL Saluda 27 Gilbert 49 FINAL GSIC – Fox Creek W FORFEIT East

Clarendon 0 Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 69 FINAL McCormick 14 Christ Church 60 FINAL Blackville-

Hilda 34 Wagener-

Salley 8 FINAL Ridge Spring-

Monetta 20 Williston-

Elko 14 FINAL

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Evans 27 Grovetown 6 FINAL Aquinas 20 Greenbrier 12 GNL

FINAL Statesboro 0 Burke

County 34 FINAL ARC 6 Lincoln

County 38 FINAL Thomson – Washington

County – Laney 47 Butler 16 FINAL Glenn Hills 0 Westside 41 FINAL Hephzibah 26 SE Bulloch 21 FINAL Cross Creek – Hart County W FORFEIT Putnam

County 42 Josey 0 FINAL Johnson

County 7 ECI 15 FINAL Jefferson

County 14 Elbert

County 39 FINAL Jenkins

County 50 Claxton 14 FINAL Warren

County 0 Screven

County 28 FINAL Hancock

Central 0 Washington-

Wilkes 45 FINAL

GNL Recap & Private Schools

Team Score Team Score Status Augusta

Christian – Heathwood

Hall – Glascock

County 40 Augusta Prep 13 FINAL George

Walton 28 Brentwood 12 FINAL Briarwood 35 Trinity

Christian 7 FINAL Edmund

Burke – Thomas

Jefferson – Wardlaw 30 Holy

Trinity 16 FINAL YAC 14 Westminster 48 FINAL Laurens

Academy 8 Jefferson

Davis 54 FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &

44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!

Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com