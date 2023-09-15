AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 5 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Aquinas42Harlem47FINAL
Grovetown63Jefferson
County		43FINAL
Lakeside15Veterans38FINAL
Laney14Thomson28FINAL
GNL
Burke
County		49Oconee
County		17FINAL
Putnam35Butler12FINAL
Josey6Westside49FINAL
Cross Creek28Savannah0FINAL
Commerce17Lincoln
County		10FINAL
Warren
County		14Hancock
Central		18FINAL
Washington-
Wilkes		27Elbert
County		36FINAL
Screven
County		0Jenkins
County		39FINAL
Glenn Hills0Washington
County		50FINAL
THUR
ECI12Swainsboro27FINAL
Johnson
County		34East
Laurens		20FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Midland
Valley		37Westwood14FINAL
North
Augusta		12Dutch Fork41FINAL
South
Aiken		6White Knoll67FINAL
Barnwell26Aiken12FINAL
Evans7Strom
Thurmond		33FINAL
Fox Creek18Airport35FINAL
Silver Bluff49Orangeburg-
Wilkinson		0FINAL
Ridge Spring-
Monetta		0Lewisville71FINAL
Allendale-
Fairfax		Baptist Hill
Wagener-
Salley		22Hunter-
Kinard-Tyler		56FINAL
Denmark-
Olar		13Blackville-
Hilda		34FINAL
DixieMcCormick
Williston-
Elko		0Calhoun
County		62FINAL

GNL Recap & Private Schools

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Augusta
Christian		34Trinity
Collegiate		14FINAL
Augusta Prep0Bulloch
Academy		57FINAL
BriarwoodGatewood
Jefferson
Davis		Conway
Christian
Edmund
Burke		15Piedmont0FINAL
Glascock
County		41Thomas
Jefferson		6FINAL
Laurens
Academy		6Wardlaw30FINAL
Westminster31Holy Spirit
Prep		34FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

