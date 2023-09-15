AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 5 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Aquinas
|42
|Harlem
|47
|FINAL
|Grovetown
|63
|Jefferson
County
|43
|FINAL
|Lakeside
|15
|Veterans
|38
|FINAL
|Laney
|14
|Thomson
|28
|FINAL
GNL
|Burke
County
|49
|Oconee
County
|17
|FINAL
|Putnam
|35
|Butler
|12
|FINAL
|Josey
|6
|Westside
|49
|FINAL
|Cross Creek
|28
|Savannah
|0
|FINAL
|Commerce
|17
|Lincoln
County
|10
|FINAL
|Warren
County
|14
|Hancock
Central
|18
|FINAL
|Washington-
Wilkes
|27
|Elbert
County
|36
|FINAL
|Screven
County
|0
|Jenkins
County
|39
|FINAL
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Washington
County
|50
|FINAL
THUR
|ECI
|12
|Swainsboro
|27
|FINAL
|Johnson
County
|34
|East
Laurens
|20
|FINAL
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Midland
Valley
|37
|Westwood
|14
|FINAL
|North
Augusta
|12
|Dutch Fork
|41
|FINAL
|South
Aiken
|6
|White Knoll
|67
|FINAL
|Barnwell
|26
|Aiken
|12
|FINAL
|Evans
|7
|Strom
Thurmond
|33
|FINAL
|Fox Creek
|18
|Airport
|35
|FINAL
|Silver Bluff
|49
|Orangeburg-
Wilkinson
|0
|FINAL
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|0
|Lewisville
|71
|FINAL
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Baptist Hill
|–
|Wagener-
Salley
|22
|Hunter-
Kinard-Tyler
|56
|FINAL
|Denmark-
Olar
|13
|Blackville-
Hilda
|34
|FINAL
|Dixie
|–
|McCormick
|–
|Williston-
Elko
|0
|Calhoun
County
|62
|FINAL
GNL Recap & Private Schools
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Augusta
Christian
|34
|Trinity
Collegiate
|14
|FINAL
|Augusta Prep
|0
|Bulloch
Academy
|57
|FINAL
|Briarwood
|–
|Gatewood
|–
|Jefferson
Davis
|–
|Conway
Christian
|–
|Edmund
Burke
|15
|Piedmont
|0
|FINAL
|Glascock
County
|41
|Thomas
Jefferson
|6
|FINAL
|Laurens
Academy
|6
|Wardlaw
|30
|FINAL
|Westminster
|31
|Holy Spirit
Prep
|34
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be revealed at the end of the show!
