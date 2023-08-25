AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 2 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Savannah 0 ARC 0 Aquinas 0 Westside 0 Burke

County 0 Effingham 0 SATURDAY Glenn Hills 0 Cross Creek 0 ECI 10 Metter 17 FINAL Greenbrier 0 Grovetown 0 Harlem 0 Hancock

Central 0 Hephzibah 0 Laney 0 GNL Thomson 0 Jefferson

County 0 McCormick 6 Lincoln

County 49 FINAL Bacon

County 30 Screven

County 7 FINAL Washington

County 6 Swainsboro 46 FINAL Montgomery

County 0 Warren

County 0

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Aiken 13 Appling

County 54 FINAL Hampton

County 41 Allendale-

Fairfax 8 FINAL Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 0 Denmark-

Olar 0 Blackville-

Hilda 36 Barnwell 34 FINAL

(Thursday) Lakewood 0 Fox Creek 0 Strom

Thurmond 0 Midland

Valley 0 North

Augusta 0 Dorman 0 Ridge Spring-

Monetta 0 Saluda 0 Silver Bluff 0 Socastee 0 South Aiken 0 Lexington 0 Lewisville – Wagener-

Salley – CANCELLED Williston-

Elko 0 Edisto 0

GNL Recap & Private Schools

Team Score Team Score Status Hephzibah 0 Laney 0 Augusta

Christian 0 Bulloch

Academy 0 Brentwood 0 Mount de

Sales 0 Briarwood 0 Thomas

Jefferson 0 Glascock

County 0 Edmund

Burke 0 King Academy 0 Wardlaw 0 Westwood 6 Westminster 28 FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &

44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!

