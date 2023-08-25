AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 2 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Savannah
|0
|ARC
|0
|Aquinas
|0
|Westside
|0
|Burke
County
|0
|Effingham
|0
|SATURDAY
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Cross Creek
|0
|ECI
|10
|Metter
|17
|FINAL
|Greenbrier
|0
|Grovetown
|0
|Harlem
|0
|Hancock
Central
|0
|Hephzibah
|0
|Laney
|0
|GNL
|Thomson
|0
|Jefferson
County
|0
|McCormick
|6
|Lincoln
County
|49
|FINAL
|Bacon
County
|30
|Screven
County
|7
|FINAL
|Washington
County
|6
|Swainsboro
|46
|FINAL
|Montgomery
County
|0
|Warren
County
|0
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Aiken
|13
|Appling
County
|54
|FINAL
|Hampton
County
|41
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|8
|FINAL
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|0
|Denmark-
Olar
|0
|Blackville-
Hilda
|36
|Barnwell
|34
|FINAL
(Thursday)
|Lakewood
|0
|Fox Creek
|0
|Strom
Thurmond
|0
|Midland
Valley
|0
|North
Augusta
|0
|Dorman
|0
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|0
|Saluda
|0
|Silver Bluff
|0
|Socastee
|0
|South Aiken
|0
|Lexington
|0
|Lewisville
|–
|Wagener-
Salley
|–
|CANCELLED
|Williston-
Elko
|0
|Edisto
|0
GNL Recap & Private Schools
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Hephzibah
|0
|Laney
|0
|Augusta
Christian
|0
|Bulloch
Academy
|0
|Brentwood
|0
|Mount de
Sales
|0
|Briarwood
|0
|Thomas
Jefferson
|0
|Glascock
County
|0
|Edmund
Burke
|0
|King Academy
|0
|Wardlaw
|0
|Westwood
|6
|Westminster
|28
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
