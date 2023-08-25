AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 2 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Savannah0ARC0
Aquinas0Westside0
Burke
County		0Effingham0SATURDAY
Glenn Hills0Cross Creek0
ECI10Metter17FINAL
Greenbrier0Grovetown0
Harlem0Hancock
Central		0
Hephzibah0Laney0GNL
Thomson0Jefferson
County		0
McCormick6Lincoln
County		49FINAL
Bacon
County		30Screven
County		7FINAL
Washington
County		6Swainsboro46FINAL
Montgomery
County		0Warren
County		0

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Aiken13Appling
County		54FINAL
Hampton
County		41Allendale-
Fairfax		8FINAL
Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		0Denmark-
Olar		0
Blackville-
Hilda		36Barnwell34FINAL
(Thursday)
Lakewood0Fox Creek0
Strom
Thurmond		0Midland
Valley		0
North
Augusta		0Dorman0
Ridge Spring-
Monetta		0Saluda0
Silver Bluff0Socastee0
South Aiken0Lexington0
LewisvilleWagener-
Salley		CANCELLED
Williston-
Elko		0Edisto0

GNL Recap & Private Schools

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Hephzibah0Laney0
Augusta
Christian		0Bulloch
Academy		0
Brentwood0Mount de
Sales		0
Briarwood0Thomas
Jefferson		0
Glascock
County		0Edmund
Burke		0
King Academy0Wardlaw0
Westwood6Westminster28FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show!

Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com