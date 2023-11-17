(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 14 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Toombs
County		Thomson
LaneyPierce County
Macon
County		Aquinas
Manchester35Johnson
County		0FINAL
Jenkins
County		24Dooly County28FINAL
Lincoln
County		Schley County
ECIEarly County
Swainsboro18Lamar County6FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
WestsideMidland
Valley
Strom
Thurmond		Gray
Collegiate
Silver Bluff6Abbeville16FINAL
Barnwell6Oceanside
Collegiate		43FINAL
Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		Cross
Blackville-
Hilda		7Christ Church27FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Piedmont0Edmund
Burke		35FINAL
Briarwood21Brentwood6FINAL
Augusta PrepGatewood
Holly Hill14Jefferson
Davis		20FINAL
WestminsterWindsor
Academy		SAT

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show.