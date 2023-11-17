(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 14 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Toombs
County
|–
|Thomson
|–
|Laney
|–
|Pierce County
|–
|Macon
County
|–
|Aquinas
|–
|Manchester
|35
|Johnson
County
|0
|FINAL
|Jenkins
County
|24
|Dooly County
|28
|FINAL
|Lincoln
County
|–
|Schley County
|–
|ECI
|–
|Early County
|–
|Swainsboro
|18
|Lamar County
|6
|FINAL
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Westside
|–
|Midland
Valley
|–
|Strom
Thurmond
|–
|Gray
Collegiate
|–
|Silver Bluff
|6
|Abbeville
|16
|FINAL
|Barnwell
|6
|Oceanside
Collegiate
|43
|FINAL
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|–
|Cross
|–
|Blackville-
Hilda
|7
|Christ Church
|27
|FINAL
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Piedmont
|0
|Edmund
Burke
|35
|FINAL
|Briarwood
|21
|Brentwood
|6
|FINAL
|Augusta Prep
|–
|Gatewood
|–
|Holly Hill
|14
|Jefferson
Davis
|20
|FINAL
|Westminster
|–
|Windsor
Academy
|–
|SAT
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show.