(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 14 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Toombs

County – Thomson – Laney – Pierce County – Macon

County – Aquinas – Manchester 35 Johnson

County 0 FINAL Jenkins

County 24 Dooly County 28 FINAL Lincoln

County – Schley County – ECI – Early County – Swainsboro 18 Lamar County 6 FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Westside – Midland

Valley – Strom

Thurmond – Gray

Collegiate – Silver Bluff 6 Abbeville 16 FINAL Barnwell 6 Oceanside

Collegiate 43 FINAL Bamberg-

Ehrhardt – Cross – Blackville-

Hilda 7 Christ Church 27 FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

Team Score Team Score Status Piedmont 0 Edmund

Burke 35 FINAL Briarwood 21 Brentwood 6 FINAL Augusta Prep – Gatewood – Holly Hill 14 Jefferson

Davis 20 FINAL Westminster – Windsor

Academy – SAT



TOP 5 Plays &

44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show.