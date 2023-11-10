(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 13 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Evans14Woodward
Academy		31FINAL
Burke
County		PerrySAT
Thomasville36Harlem29FINAL
ARC2Carver40FINAL
Hephzibah10Crisp County45FINAL
Worth CountyLaneySAT
Jeff DavisThomsonSAT
Washington
County		CookSAT
Glascock
County		28Aquinas49FINAL
Washington-
Wilkes		22Johnson
County		36FINAL
Charlton
County		6Jenkins
County		20FINAL
Lincoln
County		42Wilkinson
County		0FINAL
ECI41Lanier
County		35FINAL
Swainsboro20Metter0FINAL
Screven
County		Dublin

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
South Pointe17Midland
Valley		24FINAL
Keenan20Strom
Thurmond		53FINAL
Silver Bluff22Fairfield
Central		21FINAL
Barnwell31Marion25FINAL
Wagener-
Salley		0Balckville-
Hilda		28FINAL
East
Clarendon		13Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		41FINAL
Allendale-
Fairfax		18Cross28FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Georgia
Christian		11Augusta Prep27FINAL
Fullington
Academy		22Thomas
Jefferson		8FINAL
David
Emanuel		14Westminster56FINAL
WardlawHolly Hill
Richard
Winn		23Jefferson
Davis		28FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com