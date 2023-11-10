(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 13 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Evans 14 Woodward

Academy 31 FINAL Burke

County – Perry – SAT

Thomasville 36 Harlem 29 FINAL ARC 2 Carver 40 FINAL Hephzibah 10 Crisp County 45 FINAL Worth County – Laney – SAT

Jeff Davis – Thomson – SAT

Washington

County – Cook – SAT Glascock

County 28 Aquinas 49 FINAL Washington-

Wilkes 22 Johnson

County 36 FINAL Charlton

County 6 Jenkins

County 20 FINAL Lincoln

County 42 Wilkinson

County 0 FINAL ECI 41 Lanier

County 35 FINAL Swainsboro 20 Metter 0 FINAL Screven

County – Dublin –

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status South Pointe 17 Midland

Valley 24 FINAL Keenan 20 Strom

Thurmond 53 FINAL Silver Bluff 22 Fairfield

Central 21 FINAL Barnwell 31 Marion 25 FINAL Wagener-

Salley 0 Balckville-

Hilda 28 FINAL East

Clarendon 13 Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 41 FINAL Allendale-

Fairfax 18 Cross 28 FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

Team Score Team Score Status Georgia

Christian 11 Augusta Prep 27 FINAL Fullington

Academy 22 Thomas

Jefferson 8 FINAL David

Emanuel 14 Westminster 56 FINAL Wardlaw – Holly Hill – Richard

Winn 23 Jefferson

Davis 28 FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &

44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com