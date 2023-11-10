(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 13 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Evans
|14
|Woodward
Academy
|31
|FINAL
|Burke
County
|–
|Perry
|–
|SAT
|Thomasville
|36
|Harlem
|29
|FINAL
|ARC
|2
|Carver
|40
|FINAL
|Hephzibah
|10
|Crisp County
|45
|FINAL
|Worth County
|–
|Laney
|–
|SAT
|Jeff Davis
|–
|Thomson
|–
|SAT
|Washington
County
|–
|Cook
|–
|SAT
|Glascock
County
|28
|Aquinas
|49
|FINAL
|Washington-
Wilkes
|22
|Johnson
County
|36
|FINAL
|Charlton
County
|6
|Jenkins
County
|20
|FINAL
|Lincoln
County
|42
|Wilkinson
County
|0
|FINAL
|ECI
|41
|Lanier
County
|35
|FINAL
|Swainsboro
|20
|Metter
|0
|FINAL
|Screven
County
|–
|Dublin
|–
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|South Pointe
|17
|Midland
Valley
|24
|FINAL
|Keenan
|20
|Strom
Thurmond
|53
|FINAL
|Silver Bluff
|22
|Fairfield
Central
|21
|FINAL
|Barnwell
|31
|Marion
|25
|FINAL
|Wagener-
Salley
|0
|Balckville-
Hilda
|28
|FINAL
|East
Clarendon
|13
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|41
|FINAL
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|18
|Cross
|28
|FINAL
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Georgia
Christian
|11
|Augusta Prep
|27
|FINAL
|Fullington
Academy
|22
|Thomas
Jefferson
|8
|FINAL
|David
Emanuel
|14
|Westminster
|56
|FINAL
|Wardlaw
|–
|Holly Hill
|–
|Richard
Winn
|23
|Jefferson
Davis
|28
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com