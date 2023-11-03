(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 12 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Evans – South

Effingham – Lakeside – Glynn

Academy – Greenbrier – Bradwell

Institute – SE Bulloch – Burke

County – Morgan

County 35 Harlem 21 GNL

FINAL Salem – ARC – Hephzibah – Cross

Creek – Thomson – Westside – Laney 50 Glenn

Hills 0 FINAL Butler – Josey – Washington

County – Putnam

County – Aquinas – Warren

County – Washington-

Wilkes – Greene

County – Lincoln

County – Towns

County – Jefferson

County – East

Laurens – Dublin – Swainsboro – Jenkins

County – Portal – Metter – Screven

County – Montgomery

County 6 ECI 42 FINAL Wilkinson

County – Glascock

County – Johnson

County – Hancock

Central –

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Easley 21 Midland

Valley 28 FINAL Greenwood 17 North

Augusta 16 FINAL South

Aiken 7 Greenville 63 FINAL Landrum 7 Strom

Thurmond 49 FINAL Mid-Carolina 6 Silver Bluff 47 FINAL Saluda 15 Newberry 24 FINAL Chesnee – Batesburg-

Leesville – Lake Marion 8 Barnwell 35 FINAL Ridge Spring-

Monetta – Christ

Church – McCormick – Blackville-

Hilda – CA Johnson – Wagener-

Salley – Denmark-

Olar – Southside

Christian – Hunter-

Kinard-

Tyler – St. Joseph’s – Hannah

Pamplico 14 Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 43 FINAL Allendale-

Fairfax – Latta –

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

Team Score Team Score Status Fullington 6 Augusta Prep 36 THUR

FINAL Augusta

Christian – Cardinal

Newman – Brentwood – Gatewood – Edmund

Burke – Briarwood – Thomas

Jefferson – Central

Fellowship – King

Academy – Jefferson

Davis – Crisp

Academy 0 Westminster 69 FINAL Faith

Christian 8 Wardlaw 42 FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &

44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com