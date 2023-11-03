(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 12 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
EvansSouth
Effingham
LakesideGlynn
Academy
GreenbrierBradwell
Institute
SE BullochBurke
County
Morgan
County		35Harlem21GNL
FINAL
SalemARC
HephzibahCross
Creek
ThomsonWestside
Laney50Glenn
Hills		0FINAL
ButlerJosey
Washington
County		Putnam
County
AquinasWarren
County
Washington-
Wilkes		Greene
County
Lincoln
County		Towns
County
Jefferson
County		East
Laurens
DublinSwainsboro
Jenkins
County		Portal
MetterScreven
County
Montgomery
County		6ECI42FINAL
Wilkinson
County		Glascock
County
Johnson
County		Hancock
Central

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Easley21Midland
Valley		28FINAL
Greenwood17North
Augusta		16FINAL
South
Aiken		7Greenville63FINAL
Landrum7Strom
Thurmond		49FINAL
Mid-Carolina6Silver Bluff47FINAL
Saluda15Newberry24FINAL
ChesneeBatesburg-
Leesville
Lake Marion8Barnwell35FINAL
Ridge Spring-
Monetta		Christ
Church
McCormickBlackville-
Hilda
CA JohnsonWagener-
Salley
Denmark-
Olar		Southside
Christian
Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler		St. Joseph’s
Hannah
Pamplico		14Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		43FINAL
Allendale-
Fairfax		Latta

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Fullington6Augusta Prep36THUR
FINAL
Augusta
Christian		Cardinal
Newman
BrentwoodGatewood
Edmund
Burke		Briarwood
Thomas
Jefferson		Central
Fellowship
King
Academy		Jefferson
Davis
Crisp
Academy		0Westminster69FINAL
Faith
Christian		8Wardlaw42FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com