(WJBF) – Welcome to Week 12 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Evans
|–
|South
Effingham
|–
|Lakeside
|–
|Glynn
Academy
|–
|Greenbrier
|–
|Bradwell
Institute
|–
|SE Bulloch
|–
|Burke
County
|–
|Morgan
County
|35
|Harlem
|21
|GNL
FINAL
|Salem
|–
|ARC
|–
|Hephzibah
|–
|Cross
Creek
|–
|Thomson
|–
|Westside
|–
|Laney
|50
|Glenn
Hills
|0
|FINAL
|Butler
|–
|Josey
|–
|Washington
County
|–
|Putnam
County
|–
|Aquinas
|–
|Warren
County
|–
|Washington-
Wilkes
|–
|Greene
County
|–
|Lincoln
County
|–
|Towns
County
|–
|Jefferson
County
|–
|East
Laurens
|–
|Dublin
|–
|Swainsboro
|–
|Jenkins
County
|–
|Portal
|–
|Metter
|–
|Screven
County
|–
|Montgomery
County
|6
|ECI
|42
|FINAL
|Wilkinson
County
|–
|Glascock
County
|–
|Johnson
County
|–
|Hancock
Central
|–
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Easley
|21
|Midland
Valley
|28
|FINAL
|Greenwood
|17
|North
Augusta
|16
|FINAL
|South
Aiken
|7
|Greenville
|63
|FINAL
|Landrum
|7
|Strom
Thurmond
|49
|FINAL
|Mid-Carolina
|6
|Silver Bluff
|47
|FINAL
|Saluda
|15
|Newberry
|24
|FINAL
|Chesnee
|–
|Batesburg-
Leesville
|–
|Lake Marion
|8
|Barnwell
|35
|FINAL
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|–
|Christ
Church
|–
|McCormick
|–
|Blackville-
Hilda
|–
|CA Johnson
|–
|Wagener-
Salley
|–
|Denmark-
Olar
|–
|Southside
Christian
|–
|Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler
|–
|St. Joseph’s
|–
|Hannah
Pamplico
|14
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|43
|FINAL
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Latta
|–
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Fullington
|6
|Augusta Prep
|36
|THUR
FINAL
|Augusta
Christian
|–
|Cardinal
Newman
|–
|Brentwood
|–
|Gatewood
|–
|Edmund
Burke
|–
|Briarwood
|–
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Central
Fellowship
|–
|King
Academy
|–
|Jefferson
Davis
|–
|Crisp
Academy
|0
|Westminster
|69
|FINAL
|Faith
Christian
|8
|Wardlaw
|42
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com