AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 11 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Evans
|7
|Brunswick
|35
|FINAL
|Lakeside
|31
|Effingham
County
|36
|FINAL
|Greenbrier
|7
|Coffee
County
|56
|FINAL
|Burke
County
|28
|New
Hampstead
|34
|THUR
FINAL
|Harlem
|42
|Salem
|6
|THUR
FINAL
|ARC
|–
|Hephzibah
|–
|Cross Creek
|6
|Morgan
County
|51
|FINAL
|Glenn Hills
|8
|Thomson
|62
|FINAL
|Putnam
County
|6
|Laney
|27
|FINAL
|Josey
|0
|Washington
County
|62
|FINAL
|Westside
|27
|Butler
|26
|FINAL
|Greene
County
|10
|Aquinas
|14
|FINAL
|Swainsboro
|20
|Bleckley
County
|21
|FINAL
|Warren
County
|0
|Lincoln
County
|27
|FINAL
|Towns
County
|14
|Washington-
Wilkes
|41
|FINAL
|ECI
|7
|Jenkins
County
|28
|FINAL
|Screven
County
|28
|Claxton
|0
|FINAL
|Johnson
County
|–
|Twiggs
County
|–
|Grovetown
|14
|South
Wffingham
|40
|FINAL
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|North
Augusta
|48
|Midland
Valley
|49
|GNL
FINAL
|Aiken
|41
|South Aiken
|42
|FINAL
|Strom
Thurmond
|43
|Fox Creek
|8
|FINAL
|Batesburg-
Leesville
|20
|Saluda
|17
|FINAL
|Pelion
|0
|Silver Bluff
|45
|FINAL
|Hampton
County
|33
|Barnwell
|7
|FINAL
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|28
|Whale
Branch
|10
|FINAL
|St. Joseph
|–
|McCormick
|–
|Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler
|26
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|20
|FINAL
|Denmark-
Olar
|–
|Williston-
Elko
|–
|Wagener-
Salley
|8
|Calhoun
County
|56
|FINAL
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|–
|Ridgeland-
Hardeeville
|–
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Augusta
Christian
|–
|Cardinal
Newman
|–
|Augusta
Prep
|0
|Edmund
Burke
|35
|FINAL
|Trinity
Christian
|13
|Brentwood
|33
|FINAL
|Robert
Toombs
|–
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Holly Hill
|36
|Jefferson
Davis
|16
|FINAL
|Wardlaw
|44
|King
Academy
|6
|FINAL
|Crisp
Academy
|0
|Westminster
|56
|FINAL
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com