AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 11 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Evans7Brunswick35FINAL
Lakeside31Effingham
County		36FINAL
Greenbrier7Coffee
County		56FINAL
Burke
County		28New
Hampstead		34THUR
FINAL
Harlem42Salem6THUR
FINAL
ARCHephzibah
Cross Creek6Morgan
County		51FINAL
Glenn Hills8Thomson62FINAL
Putnam
County		6Laney27FINAL
Josey0Washington
County		62FINAL
Westside27Butler26FINAL
Greene
County		10Aquinas14FINAL
Swainsboro20Bleckley
County		21FINAL
Warren
County		0Lincoln
County		27FINAL
Towns
County		14Washington-
Wilkes		41FINAL
ECI7Jenkins
County		28FINAL
Screven
County		28Claxton0FINAL
Johnson
County		Twiggs
County
Grovetown14South
Wffingham		40FINAL

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
North
Augusta		48Midland
Valley		49GNL
FINAL
Aiken41South Aiken42FINAL
Strom
Thurmond		43Fox Creek8FINAL
Batesburg-
Leesville		20Saluda17FINAL
Pelion0Silver Bluff45FINAL
Hampton
County		33Barnwell7FINAL
Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		28Whale
Branch		10FINAL
St. JosephMcCormick
Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler		26Ridge Spring-
Monetta		20FINAL
Denmark-
Olar		Williston-
Elko
Wagener-
Salley		8Calhoun
County		56FINAL
Allendale-
Fairfax		Ridgeland-
Hardeeville

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Augusta
Christian		Cardinal
Newman
Augusta
Prep		0Edmund
Burke		35FINAL
Trinity
Christian		13Brentwood33FINAL
Robert
Toombs		Thomas
Jefferson
Holly Hill36Jefferson
Davis		16FINAL
Wardlaw44King
Academy		6FINAL
Crisp
Academy		0Westminster56FINAL

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show. Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com