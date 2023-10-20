AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 10 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
South Aiken28Midland
Valley		56FINAL
North
Augusta		49Airport15FINAL
Aiken18Lexington48THUR
FINAL
Silver Bluff7Strom
Thurmond		34GNL
FINAL
Saluda28Fox Creek10FINAL
Batesburg-
Leesville		35Pelion0FINAL
BarnwellWoodland
Bamberg-
Ehrhardt		46Allendale-
Fairfax		8FINAL
Calhoun
County		55Ridge Spring-
Monetta		6FINAL
Wagener-
Salley		Denmark-
Olar
Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler		Bethune-
Bowman		SAT
Williston-
Elko		14Blackville-
Hilda		50WED
FINAL
McCormickCalhoun
Falls		SAT

GEORGIA GAMES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Grovetown7Lakeside37FINAL
Glynn
Academy		22Evans14FINAL
Ware
County		64Greenbrier20FINAL
ThomsonPutnam
County
WestsideLaneySAT
JoseyTherrellSAT
ButlerWashington
County
AquinasWashington-
Wilkes
Lincoln
County		Greene
County
Towns
County		Warren
County
McIntosh
County
Academy		7ECI35FINAL
GMCGlascock
County
DublinJefferson
County
Jenkins
County		Montgomery
County
Savannah6Screven
County		29FINAL
Wilkinson
County		12Johnson
County		21THUR
FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

TeamScoreTeamScoreStatus
Ben Lippen28Augusta
Christian		31FINAL
Briarwood41Augusta
Prep		6FINAL
Piedmont
Academy		Brentwood
Edmund
Burke		Gatewood
MemorialThomas
Jefferson
Richard
Winn		Wardlaw
Jefferson
Davis		48Faith
Christian		14FINAL
Victory
Christian		Augusta
Eagles

Border Bowl XI Roster Reveal

TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week

