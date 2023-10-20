AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 10 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|South Aiken
|28
|Midland
Valley
|56
|FINAL
|North
Augusta
|49
|Airport
|15
|FINAL
|Aiken
|18
|Lexington
|48
|THUR
FINAL
|Silver Bluff
|7
|Strom
Thurmond
|34
|GNL
FINAL
|Saluda
|28
|Fox Creek
|10
|FINAL
|Batesburg-
Leesville
|35
|Pelion
|0
|FINAL
|Barnwell
|–
|Woodland
|–
|Bamberg-
Ehrhardt
|46
|Allendale-
Fairfax
|8
|FINAL
|Calhoun
County
|55
|Ridge Spring-
Monetta
|6
|FINAL
|Wagener-
Salley
|–
|Denmark-
Olar
|–
|Hunter-
Kinard-
Tyler
|–
|Bethune-
Bowman
|–
|SAT
|Williston-
Elko
|14
|Blackville-
Hilda
|50
|WED
FINAL
|McCormick
|–
|Calhoun
Falls
|–
|SAT
GEORGIA GAMES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Grovetown
|7
|Lakeside
|37
|FINAL
|Glynn
Academy
|22
|Evans
|14
|FINAL
|Ware
County
|64
|Greenbrier
|20
|FINAL
|Thomson
|–
|Putnam
County
|–
|Westside
|–
|Laney
|–
|SAT
|Josey
|–
|Therrell
|–
|SAT
|Butler
|–
|Washington
County
|–
|Aquinas
|–
|Washington-
Wilkes
|–
|Lincoln
County
|–
|Greene
County
|–
|Towns
County
|–
|Warren
County
|–
|McIntosh
County
Academy
|7
|ECI
|35
|FINAL
|GMC
|–
|Glascock
County
|–
|Dublin
|–
|Jefferson
County
|–
|Jenkins
County
|–
|Montgomery
County
|–
|Savannah
|6
|Screven
County
|29
|FINAL
|Wilkinson
County
|12
|Johnson
County
|21
|THUR
FINAL
PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Status
|Ben Lippen
|28
|Augusta
Christian
|31
|FINAL
|Briarwood
|41
|Augusta
Prep
|6
|FINAL
|Piedmont
Academy
|–
|Brentwood
|–
|Edmund
Burke
|–
|Gatewood
|–
|Memorial
|–
|Thomas
Jefferson
|–
|Richard
Winn
|–
|Wardlaw
|–
|Jefferson
Davis
|48
|Faith
Christian
|14
|FINAL
|Victory
Christian
|–
|Augusta
Eagles
|–
Border Bowl XI Roster Reveal
For the full BORDER BOWL XI roster reveal, CLICK HERE.
TOP 5 Plays &
44 Strong Player of the Week
This week’s 44 Strong Player of the Week will be announced at the end of the show! Send your nominations to sports@wjbf.com