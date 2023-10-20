AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome to Week 10 of Football Friday Night 2023! Check out the highlights and final scores from around the CSRA.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status South Aiken 28 Midland

Valley 56 FINAL North

Augusta 49 Airport 15 FINAL Aiken 18 Lexington 48 THUR

FINAL Silver Bluff 7 Strom

Thurmond 34 GNL

FINAL Saluda 28 Fox Creek 10 FINAL Batesburg-

Leesville 35 Pelion 0 FINAL Barnwell – Woodland – Bamberg-

Ehrhardt 46 Allendale-

Fairfax 8 FINAL Calhoun

County 55 Ridge Spring-

Monetta 6 FINAL Wagener-

Salley – Denmark-

Olar – Hunter-

Kinard-

Tyler – Bethune-

Bowman – SAT Williston-

Elko 14 Blackville-

Hilda 50 WED

FINAL McCormick – Calhoun

Falls – SAT

GEORGIA GAMES

Team Score Team Score Status Grovetown 7 Lakeside 37 FINAL Glynn

Academy 22 Evans 14 FINAL Ware

County 64 Greenbrier 20 FINAL Thomson – Putnam

County – Westside – Laney – SAT

Josey – Therrell – SAT

Butler – Washington

County – Aquinas – Washington-

Wilkes – Lincoln

County – Greene

County – Towns

County – Warren

County – McIntosh

County

Academy 7 ECI 35 FINAL GMC – Glascock

County – Dublin – Jefferson

County – Jenkins

County – Montgomery

County – Savannah 6 Screven

County 29 FINAL Wilkinson

County 12 Johnson

County 21 THUR

FINAL

PRIVATE SCHOOL SCORES

Team Score Team Score Status Ben Lippen 28 Augusta

Christian 31 FINAL Briarwood 41 Augusta

Prep 6 FINAL Piedmont

Academy – Brentwood – Edmund

Burke – Gatewood – Memorial – Thomas

Jefferson – Richard

Winn – Wardlaw – Jefferson

Davis 48 Faith

Christian 14 FINAL Victory

Christian – Augusta

Eagles –

