AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this ninth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Evans22Effingham Co.35
Grovetown13Glynn Academy46
Lakeside13South Effingham26
Greenbrier25Jenkins Co.32
Islands0Burke Co. (#6)63
ARC0Harlem30GNL
Hephzibah33Morgan Co.49
Cross CreekSalem
Thomson (#6)15Laney14
Glenn Hills7Butler30
Aquinas (#8)24Lincoln Co.28
Swainsboro (#2)48East Laurens0
Bleckley Co.27Jefferson Co.7
Bryan Co.0Screven Co.19
Portal14ECI42
Johnson Co.47Glascock Co.7
Week 9 Official Results – October 14, 2022

South Carolina Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Aiken33Midland Valley70
South Aiken62Airport21
Barnwell (#2)56Ridgeland-Hardeeville6
Saluda (#4)15Silver Bluff27
Pelion7Strom Thurmond (#8)51
Batesburg-Leesville21Fox Creek13
Whale Branch21Allendale-Fairfax0
Calhoun Co.32Blackville-Hilda20
Bethune-Bowman0Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9)53
Wagener-Salley20Ridge Spring-Monetta3
HKT28Denmark-Olar39
Whitmire12Williston-Elko20
Southside Christian42McCormick7
Week 9 Official Results – October 14, 2022

Private School Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Augusta Christian19J.L. Manning26
SW Georgia6Augusta Prep28
Briarwood38Piedmont Academy16
Edmund Burke20Robert Toombs38
Dominion Christian0Westminster51
Bulloch Academy7Thomas Jefferson35
Newberry Academy0Wardlaw60
Week 9 Official Results – October 14, 2022