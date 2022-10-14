AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this ninth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Evans 22 Effingham Co. 35 Grovetown 13 Glynn Academy 46 Lakeside 13 South Effingham 26 Greenbrier 25 Jenkins Co. 32 Islands 0 Burke Co. (#6) 63 ARC 0 Harlem 30 GNL Hephzibah 33 Morgan Co. 49 Cross Creek Salem Thomson (#6) 15 Laney 14 Glenn Hills 7 Butler 30 Aquinas (#8) 24 Lincoln Co. 28 Swainsboro (#2) 48 East Laurens 0 Bleckley Co. 27 Jefferson Co. 7 Bryan Co. 0 Screven Co. 19 Portal 14 ECI 42 Johnson Co. 47 Glascock Co. 7 Week 9 Official Results – October 14, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Aiken 33 Midland Valley 70 South Aiken 62 Airport 21 Barnwell (#2) 56 Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6 Saluda (#4) 15 Silver Bluff 27 Pelion 7 Strom Thurmond (#8) 51 Batesburg-Leesville 21 Fox Creek 13 Whale Branch 21 Allendale-Fairfax 0 Calhoun Co. 32 Blackville-Hilda 20 Bethune-Bowman 0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9) 53 Wagener-Salley 20 Ridge Spring-Monetta 3 HKT 28 Denmark-Olar 39 Whitmire 12 Williston-Elko 20 Southside Christian 42 McCormick 7 Week 9 Official Results – October 14, 2022

Private School Games