AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this ninth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Evans
|22
|Effingham Co.
|35
|Grovetown
|13
|Glynn Academy
|46
|Lakeside
|13
|South Effingham
|26
|Greenbrier
|25
|Jenkins Co.
|32
|Islands
|0
|Burke Co. (#6)
|63
|ARC
|0
|Harlem
|30
|GNL
|Hephzibah
|33
|Morgan Co.
|49
|Cross Creek
|Salem
|Thomson (#6)
|15
|Laney
|14
|Glenn Hills
|7
|Butler
|30
|Aquinas (#8)
|24
|Lincoln Co.
|28
|Swainsboro (#2)
|48
|East Laurens
|0
|Bleckley Co.
|27
|Jefferson Co.
|7
|Bryan Co.
|0
|Screven Co.
|19
|Portal
|14
|ECI
|42
|Johnson Co.
|47
|Glascock Co.
|7
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Aiken
|33
|Midland Valley
|70
|South Aiken
|62
|Airport
|21
|Barnwell (#2)
|56
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|6
|Saluda (#4)
|15
|Silver Bluff
|27
|Pelion
|7
|Strom Thurmond (#8)
|51
|Batesburg-Leesville
|21
|Fox Creek
|13
|Whale Branch
|21
|Allendale-Fairfax
|0
|Calhoun Co.
|32
|Blackville-Hilda
|20
|Bethune-Bowman
|0
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9)
|53
|Wagener-Salley
|20
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|3
|HKT
|28
|Denmark-Olar
|39
|Whitmire
|12
|Williston-Elko
|20
|Southside Christian
|42
|McCormick
|7
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|19
|J.L. Manning
|26
|SW Georgia
|6
|Augusta Prep
|28
|Briarwood
|38
|Piedmont Academy
|16
|Edmund Burke
|20
|Robert Toombs
|38
|Dominion Christian
|0
|Westminster
|51
|Bulloch Academy
|7
|Thomas Jefferson
|35
|Newberry Academy
|0
|Wardlaw
|60