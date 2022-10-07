AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eighth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Grovetown
|14
|Effingham Co.
|28
|Lakeside
|10
|Brunswick
|44
|Statesboro
|35
|Greenbrier
|0
|Burke Co.
|3
|Benedictine
|28
|THU
|ARC
|Cross Creek
|Harlem
|17
|Hephzibah
|14
|Josey
|6
|Laney
|22
|Glenn Hills
|6
|Putnam Co.
|48
|THU
|Thomson
|61
|Butler
|6
|THU
|Westside
|3
|WACO
|35
|Towns Co.
|13
|Aquinas
|42
|Warren Co.
|12
|Greene Co.
|42
|Lincoln Co.
|41
|Washington-Wilkes
|14
|GNL
|Jenkins Co.
|21
|McIntosh Co.
|27
|Jefferson Co.
|0
|Swainsboro
|48
|Glascock Co.
|59
|Twiggs Co.
|52
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Aiken
|7
|North Augusta
|49
|Airport
|Midland Valley
|Strom Thurmond
|6
|Saluda
|3
|Silver Bluff
|29
|Batesburg-Leesville
|14
|Fox Creek
|28
|Pelion
|21
|THU
|Ashville Christian
|McCormick
|Allendale-Fairfax
|44
|Bethune Bowman
|12
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|44
|Branchville
|0
|Blackville-Hilda
|6
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|21
|Denmark-Olar
|27
|Calhoun Co.
|42
|HKT
|42
|Williston-Elko
|21
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Edmund Burke
|8
|Brentwood
|31
|Briarwood
|Bulloch Academy
|Wardlaw
|14
|Jefferson Davis
|36
|Westminster
|48
|Westminster Christian
|6