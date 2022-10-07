AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eighth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Grovetown14Effingham Co.28
Lakeside10Brunswick44
Statesboro35Greenbrier0
Burke Co.3Benedictine28THU
ARCCross Creek
Harlem17Hephzibah14
Josey6Laney22
Glenn Hills6Putnam Co.48THU
Thomson61Butler6THU
Westside3WACO35
Towns Co.13Aquinas42
Warren Co.12Greene Co.42
Lincoln Co.41Washington-Wilkes14GNL
Jenkins Co.21McIntosh Co.27
Jefferson Co.0Swainsboro48
Glascock Co.59Twiggs Co.52
Week 8 Official Results – October 6-7, 2022

South Carolina Games

Aiken7North Augusta49
AirportMidland Valley
Strom Thurmond6Saluda3
Silver Bluff29Batesburg-Leesville14
Fox Creek28Pelion21THU
Ashville ChristianMcCormick
Allendale-Fairfax44Bethune Bowman12
Bamberg-Ehrhardt44Branchville0
Blackville-Hilda6Ridge Spring-Monetta21
Denmark-Olar27Calhoun Co.42
HKT42Williston-Elko21
Week 8 Official Results – October 6-7, 2022

Private School Games

Edmund Burke8Brentwood31
BriarwoodBulloch Academy
Wardlaw14Jefferson Davis36
Westminster48Westminster Christian6
Week 8 Official Results – October 7, 2022