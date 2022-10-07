AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eighth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Grovetown 14 Effingham Co. 28 Lakeside 10 Brunswick 44 Statesboro 35 Greenbrier 0 Burke Co. 3 Benedictine 28 THU ARC Cross Creek Harlem 17 Hephzibah 14 Josey 6 Laney 22 Glenn Hills 6 Putnam Co. 48 THU Thomson 61 Butler 6 THU Westside 3 WACO 35 Towns Co. 13 Aquinas 42 Warren Co. 12 Greene Co. 42 Lincoln Co. 41 Washington-Wilkes 14 GNL Jenkins Co. 21 McIntosh Co. 27 Jefferson Co. 0 Swainsboro 48 Glascock Co. 59 Twiggs Co. 52 Week 8 Official Results – October 6-7, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Aiken 7 North Augusta 49 Airport Midland Valley Strom Thurmond 6 Saluda 3 Silver Bluff 29 Batesburg-Leesville 14 Fox Creek 28 Pelion 21 THU Ashville Christian McCormick Allendale-Fairfax 44 Bethune Bowman 12 Bamberg-Ehrhardt 44 Branchville 0 Blackville-Hilda 6 Ridge Spring-Monetta 21 Denmark-Olar 27 Calhoun Co. 42 HKT 42 Williston-Elko 21 Week 8 Official Results – October 6-7, 2022

Private School Games