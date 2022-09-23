AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this sixth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Washington-Wilkes (#5)27Hancock Central0
Claxton8Jenkins Co.23
Screven Co.15Warren Co.14
ECI21Johnson Co.27
Elbert Co. (#10)21Jefferson Co.3
Josey0Putnam Co. (#8)40
Burke Co. (#8)35Statesboro32
ButlerLaneySAT
Cross Creek0Hart Co.56
Lincoln Co.41ARC20
Westside10Glenn Hills12
SE Bulloch33Hephzibah38
Greenbrier20Aquinas (#6)40
Grovetown15Evans42
WACO14Thomson (#7)54
Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

South Carolina Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Williston-Elko0Ridge Spring-Monetta38
Wagener-Salley27Blackville-Hilda7
Batesburg-Leesville6Chester42
Christ Church47McCormick6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#2)9Wade Hampton (#8)7
Barnwell (#3)42Silver Bluff19
Gilbert (#8)21Saluda (#1)33
GSIC0Fox Creek56
Midland Valley48Swansea0
South Aiken28Clinton (#3)54
North Augusta7Strom Thurmond13GNL
Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

Private School Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Heathwood21Augusta Christian17
Augusta Prep21Glascock Co.40
Brentwood41George Walton26
Trinity Christian3Briarwood50
Thomas Jefferson33Edmund Burke20
Jefferson DavisLaurens Academy
HTCCWardlaw
WestminsterYAC
Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

Top Plays & More