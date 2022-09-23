AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this sixth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Washington-Wilkes (#5)
|27
|Hancock Central
|0
|Claxton
|8
|Jenkins Co.
|23
|Screven Co.
|15
|Warren Co.
|14
|ECI
|21
|Johnson Co.
|27
|Elbert Co. (#10)
|21
|Jefferson Co.
|3
|Josey
|0
|Putnam Co. (#8)
|40
|Burke Co. (#8)
|35
|Statesboro
|32
|Butler
|Laney
|SAT
|Cross Creek
|0
|Hart Co.
|56
|Lincoln Co.
|41
|ARC
|20
|Westside
|10
|Glenn Hills
|12
|SE Bulloch
|33
|Hephzibah
|38
|Greenbrier
|20
|Aquinas (#6)
|40
|Grovetown
|15
|Evans
|42
|WACO
|14
|Thomson (#7)
|54
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Williston-Elko
|0
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|38
|Wagener-Salley
|27
|Blackville-Hilda
|7
|Batesburg-Leesville
|6
|Chester
|42
|Christ Church
|47
|McCormick
|6
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#2)
|9
|Wade Hampton (#8)
|7
|Barnwell (#3)
|42
|Silver Bluff
|19
|Gilbert (#8)
|21
|Saluda (#1)
|33
|GSIC
|0
|Fox Creek
|56
|Midland Valley
|48
|Swansea
|0
|South Aiken
|28
|Clinton (#3)
|54
|North Augusta
|7
|Strom Thurmond
|13
|GNL
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Heathwood
|21
|Augusta Christian
|17
|Augusta Prep
|21
|Glascock Co.
|40
|Brentwood
|41
|George Walton
|26
|Trinity Christian
|3
|Briarwood
|50
|Thomas Jefferson
|33
|Edmund Burke
|20
|Jefferson Davis
|Laurens Academy
|HTCC
|Wardlaw
|Westminster
|YAC