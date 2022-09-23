AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this sixth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Washington-Wilkes (#5) 27 Hancock Central 0 Claxton 8 Jenkins Co. 23 Screven Co. 15 Warren Co. 14 ECI 21 Johnson Co. 27 Elbert Co. (#10) 21 Jefferson Co. 3 Josey 0 Putnam Co. (#8) 40 Burke Co. (#8) 35 Statesboro 32 Butler Laney SAT Cross Creek 0 Hart Co. 56 Lincoln Co. 41 ARC 20 Westside 10 Glenn Hills 12 SE Bulloch 33 Hephzibah 38 Greenbrier 20 Aquinas (#6) 40 Grovetown 15 Evans 42 WACO 14 Thomson (#7) 54 Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Williston-Elko 0 Ridge Spring-Monetta 38 Wagener-Salley 27 Blackville-Hilda 7 Batesburg-Leesville 6 Chester 42 Christ Church 47 McCormick 6 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#2) 9 Wade Hampton (#8) 7 Barnwell (#3) 42 Silver Bluff 19 Gilbert (#8) 21 Saluda (#1) 33 GSIC 0 Fox Creek 56 Midland Valley 48 Swansea 0 South Aiken 28 Clinton (#3) 54 North Augusta 7 Strom Thurmond 13 GNL Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

Private School Games

Team Score Team Score Heathwood 21 Augusta Christian 17 Augusta Prep 21 Glascock Co. 40 Brentwood 41 George Walton 26 Trinity Christian 3 Briarwood 50 Thomas Jefferson 33 Edmund Burke 20 Jefferson Davis Laurens Academy HTCC Wardlaw Westminster YAC Week 6 Official Results – September 23, 2022

