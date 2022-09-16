AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fifth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Savannah
|Cross Creek
|WACO
|43
|Glenn Hills
|7
|Jenkins Co.
|6
|Screven Co.
|7
|Elbert Co. (#10)
|32
|Washington-Wilkes (#5)
|20
|Hancock Central
|Warren Co.
|Swainsboro (#2)
|41
|ECI
|12
|Harlem
|27
|Aquinas (#6)
|20
|Lincoln Co.
|Commerce
|Butler
|0
|Putnam Co. (#8)
|44
|Westside
|SAT
|Josey
|SAT
|Oconee Co.
|21
|Burke Co. (#8)
|28
|OT
|Thomson (#7)
|Laney
|Lakeside
|Veterans
|Jefferson County
|27
|Grovetown
|49
|Strom Thurmond
|29
|Evans
|21
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Lewisville (#5)
|40
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|0
|Calhoun Co.
|Williston-Elko
|Blackville-Hilda
|34
|Denmark-Olar
|41
|HKT
|Wagener-Salley
|Newberry
|Batesburg-Leesville
|Baptist Hill (#8)
|Allendale-Fairfax
|McCormick
|27
|Dixie
|0
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|Silver Bluff
|Airport
|33
|Fox Creek
|20
|Aiken
|14
|Barnwell (#3)
|35
|Westwood
|41
|Midland Valley
|19
|White Knoll (#9)
|35
|South Aiken
|14
|Dutch Fork (#1)
|49
|North Augusta
|7
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Trinity Collegiate
|30
|Augusta Christian
|22
|Gatewood
|Briarwood
|Thomas Jefferson
|54
|Glascock Co.
|20
|Piedmont Academy
|Edmund Burke
|Carolina
|Jefferson Davis
|Bulloch Academy
|20
|Augusta Prep
|27
|Wardlaw
|Laurens Academy
|Holy Spirit Prep
|20
|Westminster
|41