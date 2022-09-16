AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fifth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

SavannahCross Creek
WACO43Glenn Hills7
Jenkins Co.6Screven Co.7
Elbert Co. (#10)32Washington-Wilkes (#5)20
Hancock CentralWarren Co.
Swainsboro (#2)41ECI12
Harlem27Aquinas (#6)20
Lincoln Co.Commerce
Butler0Putnam Co. (#8)44
WestsideSATJoseySAT
Oconee Co.21Burke Co. (#8)28OT
Thomson (#7)Laney
LakesideVeterans
Jefferson County27Grovetown49
Strom Thurmond29Evans21
South Carolina Games

Lewisville (#5)40Ridge Spring-Monetta0
Calhoun Co.Williston-Elko
Blackville-Hilda34Denmark-Olar41
HKTWagener-Salley
NewberryBatesburg-Leesville
Baptist Hill (#8)Allendale-Fairfax
McCormick27Dixie0
Orangeburg-WilkinsonSilver Bluff
Airport33Fox Creek20
Aiken14Barnwell (#3)35
Westwood41Midland Valley19
White Knoll (#9)35South Aiken14
Dutch Fork (#1)49North Augusta7
Private School Games

Trinity Collegiate30Augusta Christian22
GatewoodBriarwood
Thomas Jefferson54Glascock Co.20
Piedmont AcademyEdmund Burke
CarolinaJefferson Davis
Bulloch Academy20Augusta Prep27
WardlawLaurens Academy
Holy Spirit Prep20Westminster41
