AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fifth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Savannah Cross Creek WACO 43 Glenn Hills 7 Jenkins Co. 6 Screven Co. 7 Elbert Co. (#10) 32 Washington-Wilkes (#5) 20 Hancock Central Warren Co. Swainsboro (#2) 41 ECI 12 Harlem 27 Aquinas (#6) 20 Lincoln Co. Commerce Butler 0 Putnam Co. (#8) 44 Westside SAT Josey SAT Oconee Co. 21 Burke Co. (#8) 28 OT Thomson (#7) Laney Lakeside Veterans Jefferson County 27 Grovetown 49 Strom Thurmond 29 Evans 21 Week 5 Official Results – September 16, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Lewisville (#5) 40 Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 Calhoun Co. Williston-Elko Blackville-Hilda 34 Denmark-Olar 41 HKT Wagener-Salley Newberry Batesburg-Leesville Baptist Hill (#8) Allendale-Fairfax McCormick 27 Dixie 0 Orangeburg-Wilkinson Silver Bluff Airport 33 Fox Creek 20 Aiken 14 Barnwell (#3) 35 Westwood 41 Midland Valley 19 White Knoll (#9) 35 South Aiken 14 Dutch Fork (#1) 49 North Augusta 7 Week 5 Official Results – September 16, 2022

Private School Games

Team Score Team Score Trinity Collegiate 30 Augusta Christian 22 Gatewood Briarwood Thomas Jefferson 54 Glascock Co. 20 Piedmont Academy Edmund Burke Carolina Jefferson Davis Bulloch Academy 20 Augusta Prep 27 Wardlaw Laurens Academy Holy Spirit Prep 20 Westminster 41 Week 5 Official Results – September 16, 2022

Top Plays & More