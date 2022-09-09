AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores from around the CSRA on this fourth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|East Laurens
|ARC
|Evans
|14
|Burke County
|50
|Savannah
|Butler
|Jenkins Co.
|34
|Cross Creek
|6
|ECI
|Dublin
|Glascock Co.
|Warren Co.
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Josey
|34
|Greenbrier
|3
|Lakeside
|13
|Midland Valley
|Harlem
|Hephzibah
|Tattnall Co.
|Toombs Co.
|Jefferson Co.
|First Presbyterian Day
|14
|Laney
|26
|Dodge County
|0
|Swainsboro
|35
|Baldwin Co.
|WACO
|GMC
|Washington-Wilkes
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Clinton
|49
|Aiken
|13
|Allendale-Fairfax
|Denmark-Olar
|Bamberg-Erhardt
|Blackville-Hilda
|Barnwell
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|Greenwood
|North Augusta
|River Bluff
|South Aiken
|Wagener-Salley
|Swansea
|Williston-Elko
|Branchville
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|Bethlehem Christian
|Augusta Prep
|Piedmont
|Brentwood
|Thomas Jefferson
|Briarwood
|Robert Toombs
|Charleston Collegiate
|Wardlaw
|Westminster
|John Hancock