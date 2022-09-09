AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores from around the CSRA on this fourth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score East Laurens ARC Evans 14 Burke County 50 Savannah Butler Jenkins Co. 34 Cross Creek 6 ECI Dublin Glascock Co. Warren Co. Glenn Hills 0 Josey 34 Greenbrier 3 Lakeside 13 Midland Valley Harlem Hephzibah Tattnall Co. Toombs Co. Jefferson Co. First Presbyterian Day 14 Laney 26 Dodge County 0 Swainsboro 35 Baldwin Co. WACO GMC Washington-Wilkes Week 4 Official Results – September 9, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Clinton 49 Aiken 13 Allendale-Fairfax Denmark-Olar Bamberg-Erhardt Blackville-Hilda Barnwell Orangeburg-Wilkinson Greenwood North Augusta River Bluff South Aiken Wagener-Salley Swansea Williston-Elko Branchville Week 4 Official Results – September 9, 2022

Private School Games

Team Score Team Score Augusta Christian Bethlehem Christian Augusta Prep Piedmont Brentwood Thomas Jefferson Briarwood Robert Toombs Charleston Collegiate Wardlaw Westminster John Hancock Week 4 Official Results – September 9, 2022

