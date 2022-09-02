AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the highlights from around the CSRA on this third week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|ARC
|Josey
|Savannah Country Day
|Aquinas
|Augusta Christian
|20
|Hephzibah
|0
|Butler
|Airport
|ECI
|Lincoln Co.
|Greenbrier
|Evans
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Washington-Wilkes
|41
|Thomson
|Grovetown
|Harlem
|Elbert Co.
|Jenkins Co.
|East Laurens
|Westside
|Screven Co.
|Jefferson Davis
|Swainsboro
|Warren Co.
|Johnson Co.
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Strom Thurmond
|Aiken
|Blackville-Hilda
|Allendale-Fairfax
|Bamberg-Erhardt
|Barnwell
|St. John
|Denmark-Olar
|McCormick
|16
|Fox Creek
|6
|Lakeside
|North Augusta
|Silver Bluff
|Midland Valley
|Batesburg-Leesville
|28
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|19
|South Aiken
|Gilbert
|Saluda
|Ninety-Six
|Lake Marion
|Wagener-Salley
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Gatewood
|Augusta Prep
|Brentwood
|GMC Prep
|Glascock
|Briarwood
|Edmund Burke Academy
|Trinity
|Windsor Academy
|Westminster
|Richard Winn
|Wardlaw