AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 14th week of FFN 2022.

Team Score Team Score Carver 40 Harlem 7 Saluda 28 Strom Thurmond 0 Cook 10 Thomson 42 Wilkinson Co. 8 Lincoln Co. 42 St. Joseph 55 Wagener-Salley 8 Washington-Wilkes 14 Schley Co. 58 Screven Co. 13 Swainsboro 57 Week 14 Official Results – November 18, 2022