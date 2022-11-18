AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 14th week of FFN 2022.
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Carver
|40
|Harlem
|7
|Saluda
|28
|Strom Thurmond
|0
|Cook
|10
|Thomson
|42
|Wilkinson Co.
|8
|Lincoln Co.
|42
|St. Joseph
|55
|Wagener-Salley
|8
|Washington-Wilkes
|14
|Schley Co.
|58
|Screven Co.
|13
|Swainsboro
|57
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Gatewood
|38
|Augusta Prep
|27
|Burke Co.
|0
|Bainbridge
|44
|Barnwell
|14
|Andrew Jackson
|41
|Fullington Acad.
|23
|RTCA
|41
|Edmund Burke Acad.
|7
|Brentwood
|23
|Southwest Georgia Acad.
|13
|Briarwood
|39
|Flint River Acad.
|13
|Thomas Jefferson Acad.
|32