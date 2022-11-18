AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 14th week of FFN 2022.

TeamScoreTeamScore
Carver40Harlem7
Saluda28Strom Thurmond0
Cook10Thomson42
Wilkinson Co.8Lincoln Co.42
St. Joseph55Wagener-Salley8
Washington-Wilkes14Schley Co.58
Screven Co.13Swainsboro57
TeamScoreTeamScore
Gatewood38Augusta Prep27
Burke Co.0Bainbridge44
Barnwell14Andrew Jackson41
Fullington Acad.23RTCA41
Edmund Burke Acad.7Brentwood23
Southwest Georgia Acad.13Briarwood39
Flint River Acad.13Thomas Jefferson Acad.32
Week 14 Official Results – November 18, 2022