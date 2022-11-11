AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.

Due to inclement weather, some games have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12.

Georgia Games

Friday

Team Score Team Score Evans 10 Thomas Co. Central 49 Tattnall Co. 0 Thomson 26 Laney 14 Pierce Co. 42 Washington Co. 14 Appling Co. 65 ECI 37 Telfair Co. 62 Aquinas 14 Bowdon 42 Hancock Central 40 Manchester 13 Dooly Co. 22 Jenkins Co. 21 Washington-Wilkes 35 Mt. Zion 14 Jefferson Co. 6 Irwin Co. 42 Bacon Co. 0 Swainsboro 47 Crawford Co. 28 Screven Co. 35 Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

Team Score Team Score Burke Co. LaGrange Hephzibah Savannah Christian Long Co. Harlem Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

South Carolina Games

Friday

Team Score Team Score Catawba Ridge 37 North Augusta 14 Saluda 23 Gray Collegiate 16 Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

Team Score Team Score Andrews Barnwell Keenan Strom Thurmond Fairfield Silver Bluff Denmark-Olar Lewisville Bamberg-Ehrhardt Johnsonville CA Johnson Wagener-Salley Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

Private School Games