AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.

Due to inclement weather, some games have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12.

Georgia Games

Friday

TeamScoreTeamScore
Evans10Thomas Co. Central49
Tattnall Co.0Thomson26
Laney14Pierce Co.42
Washington Co.14Appling Co.65
ECI37Telfair Co.62
Aquinas14Bowdon42
Hancock Central40Manchester13
Dooly Co.22Jenkins Co.21
Washington-Wilkes35Mt. Zion14
Jefferson Co.6Irwin Co.42
Bacon Co.0Swainsboro47
Crawford Co.28Screven Co.35
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

TeamScoreTeamScore
Burke Co.LaGrange
HephzibahSavannah Christian
Long Co.Harlem
Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

South Carolina Games

Friday

TeamScoreTeamScore
Catawba Ridge37North Augusta14
Saluda23Gray Collegiate16
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022

Saturday

TeamScoreTeamScore
AndrewsBarnwell
KeenanStrom Thurmond
FairfieldSilver Bluff
Denmark-OlarLewisville
Bamberg-EhrhardtJohnsonville
CA JohnsonWagener-Salley
Week 13 Official Results – November 12, 2022

Private School Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Westminster24David Emanuel40
Georgia Christian7Edmund Burke10
Week 13 Official Results – November 11, 2022