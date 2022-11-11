AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 13th week of FFN 2022.
Due to inclement weather, some games have been moved to Saturday, Nov. 12.
Georgia Games
Friday
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Evans
|10
|Thomas Co. Central
|49
|Tattnall Co.
|0
|Thomson
|26
|Laney
|14
|Pierce Co.
|42
|Washington Co.
|14
|Appling Co.
|65
|ECI
|37
|Telfair Co.
|62
|Aquinas
|14
|Bowdon
|42
|Hancock Central
|40
|Manchester
|13
|Dooly Co.
|22
|Jenkins Co.
|21
|Washington-Wilkes
|35
|Mt. Zion
|14
|Jefferson Co.
|6
|Irwin Co.
|42
|Bacon Co.
|0
|Swainsboro
|47
|Crawford Co.
|28
|Screven Co.
|35
Saturday
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Burke Co.
|LaGrange
|Hephzibah
|Savannah Christian
|Long Co.
|Harlem
South Carolina Games
Friday
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Catawba Ridge
|37
|North Augusta
|14
|Saluda
|23
|Gray Collegiate
|16
Saturday
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Andrews
|Barnwell
|Keenan
|Strom Thurmond
|Fairfield
|Silver Bluff
|Denmark-Olar
|Lewisville
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Johnsonville
|CA Johnson
|Wagener-Salley
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Westminster
|24
|David Emanuel
|40
|Georgia Christian
|7
|Edmund Burke
|10