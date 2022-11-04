AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this twelfth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
South Effingham24Evans37GNL
Glynn Academy42Lakeside20
Bradwell Inst.20Greenbrier9
Burke Co. (#6)17SE Bulloch7
Harlem34Morgan Co.17
ARC3Salem14
Cross Creek0Hephzibah70
Westside0Thomson (#4)52
Putnam Co.26Washington Co.13THU
Glenn Hills0Laney48
Josey0Butler0PSTPND
ECI (#9)34Montgomery Co.14
Towns Co.8Lincoln Co. (#10)35
Warren Co.8Aquinas35
Greene Co.22Washington-Wilkes28
East Laurens41Jefferson Co.47OT
Screven Co.0Metter (#9)44THU
Swainsboro (#2)28Dublin7
Glascock Co.14Wilkinson Co.47
Portal6Jenkins Co.18
Week 12 Official Results – November 4, 2022

South Carolina Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Easley14North Augusta26
Greenwood49South Aiken42
Midland Valley35Westside-Anderson (#8)40
Aiken0Greenville (#5)63
Chesnee7Strom Thurmond (#6)35
Bishop England0Barnwell (#2)42
Mid-Carolina14Silver Bluff27
Liberty7Saluda (#9)43
Fox Creek0Gray Collegiate (#4)54
Newberry30Batesburg-Leesville20
Latta12Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#5)42
Allendale-Fairfax0Lamar (#7)41
Ware Shoals 37Wagener-Salley56
McCormick8Denmark-Olar40
HKT8Lewisville (#4)51
Ridge Spring-Monetta12CA Johnson35
Blackville-Hilda0Southside Christian (#6)42
  • Saluda and Gray Collegiate will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game
  • Wagener-Salley and CA Johnson will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game
  • Denmark-Olar and Lewisville will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game

Private School Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Augusta Christian7Hammond49
GSIC0Augusta Prep56THU
Gatewood21Brentwood42
Briarwood17Edmund Burke10
Central Fellowship41Thomas Jefferson14
Westminster35John Hancock20
Wardlaw16Faith Christian40
