AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this twelfth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score South Effingham 24 Evans 37 GNL Glynn Academy 42 Lakeside 20 Bradwell Inst. 20 Greenbrier 9 Burke Co. (#6) 17 SE Bulloch 7 Harlem 34 Morgan Co. 17 ARC 3 Salem 14 Cross Creek 0 Hephzibah 70 Westside 0 Thomson (#4) 52 Putnam Co. 26 Washington Co. 13 THU Glenn Hills 0 Laney 48 Josey 0 Butler 0 PSTPND ECI (#9) 34 Montgomery Co. 14 Towns Co. 8 Lincoln Co. (#10) 35 Warren Co. 8 Aquinas 35 Greene Co. 22 Washington-Wilkes 28 East Laurens 41 Jefferson Co. 47 OT Screven Co. 0 Metter (#9) 44 THU Swainsboro (#2) 28 Dublin 7 Glascock Co. 14 Wilkinson Co. 47 Portal 6 Jenkins Co. 18 Week 12 Official Results – November 4, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Easley 14 North Augusta 26 Greenwood 49 South Aiken 42 Midland Valley 35 Westside-Anderson (#8) 40 Aiken 0 Greenville (#5) 63 Chesnee 7 Strom Thurmond (#6) 35 Bishop England 0 Barnwell (#2) 42 Mid-Carolina 14 Silver Bluff 27 Liberty 7 Saluda (#9) 43 Fox Creek 0 Gray Collegiate (#4) 54 Newberry 30 Batesburg-Leesville 20 Latta 12 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#5) 42 Allendale-Fairfax 0 Lamar (#7) 41 Ware Shoals 37 Wagener-Salley 56 McCormick 8 Denmark-Olar 40 HKT 8 Lewisville (#4) 51 Ridge Spring-Monetta 12 CA Johnson 35 Blackville-Hilda 0 Southside Christian (#6) 42 Week 12 Official Results – November 4, 2022

Saluda and Gray Collegiate will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game

Wagener-Salley and CA Johnson will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game

Denmark-Olar and Lewisville will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game

Private School Games