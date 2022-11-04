AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this twelfth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|South Effingham
|24
|Evans
|37
|GNL
|Glynn Academy
|42
|Lakeside
|20
|Bradwell Inst.
|20
|Greenbrier
|9
|Burke Co. (#6)
|17
|SE Bulloch
|7
|Harlem
|34
|Morgan Co.
|17
|ARC
|3
|Salem
|14
|Cross Creek
|0
|Hephzibah
|70
|Westside
|0
|Thomson (#4)
|52
|Putnam Co.
|26
|Washington Co.
|13
|THU
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Laney
|48
|Josey
|0
|Butler
|0
|PSTPND
|ECI (#9)
|34
|Montgomery Co.
|14
|Towns Co.
|8
|Lincoln Co. (#10)
|35
|Warren Co.
|8
|Aquinas
|35
|Greene Co.
|22
|Washington-Wilkes
|28
|East Laurens
|41
|Jefferson Co.
|47
|OT
|Screven Co.
|0
|Metter (#9)
|44
|THU
|Swainsboro (#2)
|28
|Dublin
|7
|Glascock Co.
|14
|Wilkinson Co.
|47
|Portal
|6
|Jenkins Co.
|18
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Easley
|14
|North Augusta
|26
|Greenwood
|49
|South Aiken
|42
|Midland Valley
|35
|Westside-Anderson (#8)
|40
|Aiken
|0
|Greenville (#5)
|63
|Chesnee
|7
|Strom Thurmond (#6)
|35
|Bishop England
|0
|Barnwell (#2)
|42
|Mid-Carolina
|14
|Silver Bluff
|27
|Liberty
|7
|Saluda (#9)
|43
|Fox Creek
|0
|Gray Collegiate (#4)
|54
|Newberry
|30
|Batesburg-Leesville
|20
|Latta
|12
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#5)
|42
|Allendale-Fairfax
|0
|Lamar (#7)
|41
|Ware Shoals
|37
|Wagener-Salley
|56
|McCormick
|8
|Denmark-Olar
|40
|HKT
|8
|Lewisville (#4)
|51
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|12
|CA Johnson
|35
|Blackville-Hilda
|0
|Southside Christian (#6)
|42
- Saluda and Gray Collegiate will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game
- Wagener-Salley and CA Johnson will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game
- Denmark-Olar and Lewisville will play each other in Week 13 based on tonight’s game
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|7
|Hammond
|49
|GSIC
|0
|Augusta Prep
|56
|THU
|Gatewood
|21
|Brentwood
|42
|Briarwood
|17
|Edmund Burke
|10
|Central Fellowship
|41
|Thomas Jefferson
|14
|Westminster
|35
|John Hancock
|20
|Wardlaw
|16
|Faith Christian
|40