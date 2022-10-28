AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Brunswick 28 Evans 7 THU South Effingham 19 Grovetown 14 Effingham Co. 27 Lakeside 7 Coffee Co. (#4) 48 Greenbrier 0 New Hampstead 27 Burke Co. 37 WED Hephzibah 32 ARC 17 GNL Morgan Co. 49 Cross Creek 6 Salem 7 Harlem 42 Thomson (#4) 61 Glenn Hills 0 Laney 26 Putnam Co. 27 Butler 6 Westside 13 Washington Co. 36 Josey 6 Bleckley Co. 21 Swainsboro 28 Lincoln Co. (#10) 34 Warren Co. 0 Washington-Wilkes 29 Towns Co. 6 Aquinas 28 Greene Co. 27 Jenkins Co. 31 ECI (#9) 24 THU Claxton 6 Screven Co. 34 Week 11 Official Results – October 28, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score South Aiken 63 Aiken 30 Midland Valley 22 North Augusta 48 Barnwell (#2) 41 Wade Hampton 13 Fox Creek 14 Strom Thurmond (#6) 26 Silver Bluff 54 Pelion 12 Saluda (#9) 24 Batesburg-Leesville 7 Calhoun Co. 42 Wagener-Salley 52 THU Ridge Spring-Monetta 8 HKT 14 Williston-Elko 21 Denmark-Olar 54 McCormick 12 St. Josephs (#8) 52 Estill 14 Allendale-Fairfax 0 PSTPND Whale Branch 3 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#6) 21 Week 11 Official Results – October 28, 2022

Private School Games