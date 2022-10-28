AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Brunswick28Evans7THU
South Effingham19Grovetown14
Effingham Co.27Lakeside7
Coffee Co. (#4)48Greenbrier0
New Hampstead27Burke Co.37WED
Hephzibah32ARC17GNL
Morgan Co.49Cross Creek6
Salem7Harlem42
Thomson (#4)61Glenn Hills0
Laney26Putnam Co.27
Butler6Westside13
Washington Co.36Josey6
Bleckley Co.21Swainsboro28
Lincoln Co. (#10)34Warren Co.0
Washington-Wilkes29Towns Co.6
Aquinas28Greene Co.27
Jenkins Co.31ECI (#9)24THU
Claxton6Screven Co.34
Week 11 Official Results – October 28, 2022

South Carolina Games

South Aiken63Aiken30
Midland Valley22North Augusta48
Barnwell (#2)41Wade Hampton13
Fox Creek14Strom Thurmond (#6)26
Silver Bluff54Pelion12
Saluda (#9)24Batesburg-Leesville7
Calhoun Co.42Wagener-Salley52THU
Ridge Spring-Monetta8HKT14
Williston-Elko21Denmark-Olar54
McCormick12St. Josephs (#8)52
Estill14Allendale-Fairfax0PSTPND
Whale Branch3Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#6)21
Week 11 Official Results – October 28, 2022

Private School Games

Cardinal Newman37Augusta Christian28
Edmund Burke20Augusta Prep27
Brentwood58Trinity Christian16
Thomas Jefferson34Toombs Co.35
Solid RockWestminster
Week 11 Official Results – October 28, 2022