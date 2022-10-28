AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this eleventh week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Brunswick
|28
|Evans
|7
|THU
|South Effingham
|19
|Grovetown
|14
|Effingham Co.
|27
|Lakeside
|7
|Coffee Co. (#4)
|48
|Greenbrier
|0
|New Hampstead
|27
|Burke Co.
|37
|WED
|Hephzibah
|32
|ARC
|17
|GNL
|Morgan Co.
|49
|Cross Creek
|6
|Salem
|7
|Harlem
|42
|Thomson (#4)
|61
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Laney
|26
|Putnam Co.
|27
|Butler
|6
|Westside
|13
|Washington Co.
|36
|Josey
|6
|Bleckley Co.
|21
|Swainsboro
|28
|Lincoln Co. (#10)
|34
|Warren Co.
|0
|Washington-Wilkes
|29
|Towns Co.
|6
|Aquinas
|28
|Greene Co.
|27
|Jenkins Co.
|31
|ECI (#9)
|24
|THU
|Claxton
|6
|Screven Co.
|34
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|South Aiken
|63
|Aiken
|30
|Midland Valley
|22
|North Augusta
|48
|Barnwell (#2)
|41
|Wade Hampton
|13
|Fox Creek
|14
|Strom Thurmond (#6)
|26
|Silver Bluff
|54
|Pelion
|12
|Saluda (#9)
|24
|Batesburg-Leesville
|7
|Calhoun Co.
|42
|Wagener-Salley
|52
|THU
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|8
|HKT
|14
|Williston-Elko
|21
|Denmark-Olar
|54
|McCormick
|12
|St. Josephs (#8)
|52
|Estill
|14
|Allendale-Fairfax
|0
|PSTPND
|Whale Branch
|3
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#6)
|21
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Cardinal Newman
|37
|Augusta Christian
|28
|Edmund Burke
|20
|Augusta Prep
|27
|Brentwood
|58
|Trinity Christian
|16
|Thomas Jefferson
|34
|Toombs Co.
|35
|Solid Rock
