AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this tenth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Evans
|22
|Glynn Acad.
|25
|Lakeside
|7
|Grovetown
|21
|THU
|Greenbrier
|0
|Ware Co. (#1)
|44
|Putnam Co. (#10)
|3
|Thomson (#6)
|27
|Laney
|14
|Westside
|3
|Washington Co.
|42
|Butler
|6
|Therrell
|26
|Josey
|7
|Greene Co.
|21
|Lincoln Co.
|31
|Washington-Wilkes
|34
|Aquinas (#8)
|26
|GNL
|Jefferson Co.
|0
|Dublin
|51
|Screven Co.
|32
|Savannah
|0
|ECI
|21
|McIntosh Co. Acad.
|28
|Glascock Co.
|21
|GMC
|49
|Warren Co.
|8
|Towns County
|20
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Lexington (#3)
|50
|Aiken
|0
|Midland Valley
|49
|South Aiken
|52
|Airport
|7
|North Augusta
|24
|Woodland (#4)
|28
|Barnwell (#2)
|34
|Strom Thurmond (#7)
|17
|Silver Bluff
|7
|Fox Creek
|0
|Saluda (#8)
|42
|Allendale-Fairfax
|0
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9)
|42
|Denmark-Olar
|32
|Wagener-Salley
|36
|Ridge Spring-Monetta
|36
|Calhoun Co.
|35
|Blackville-Hilda
|30
|Williston-Elko
|18
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|12
|Ben Lippen
|13
|Augusta Prep
|14
|Briarwood
|21
|Brentwood
|48
|Piedmont Acad.
|12
|Gatewood
|38
|Edmund Burke
|28
