AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this tenth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Evans22Glynn Acad.25
Lakeside7Grovetown21THU
Greenbrier0Ware Co. (#1)44
Putnam Co. (#10)3Thomson (#6)27
Laney14Westside3
Washington Co.42Butler6
Therrell26Josey7
Greene Co.21Lincoln Co.31
Washington-Wilkes34Aquinas (#8)26GNL
Jefferson Co.0Dublin51
Screven Co.32Savannah0
ECI21McIntosh Co. Acad.28
Glascock Co.21GMC49
Warren Co.8Towns County20
Week 10 Official Results – October 21, 2022

South Carolina Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Lexington (#3)50Aiken0
Midland Valley49South Aiken52
Airport7North Augusta24
Woodland (#4)28Barnwell (#2)34
Strom Thurmond (#7)17Silver Bluff7
Fox Creek0Saluda (#8)42
Allendale-Fairfax0Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9)42
Denmark-Olar32Wagener-Salley36
Ridge Spring-Monetta36Calhoun Co.35
Blackville-Hilda30Williston-Elko18
Calhoun FallsMcCormick
Week 10 Official Results – October 21, 2022

Private School Games

TeamScoreTeamScore
Augusta Christian12Ben Lippen13
Augusta Prep14Briarwood21
Brentwood48Piedmont Acad.12
Gatewood38Edmund Burke28
MemorialThomas Jefferson
WestminsterDavid Emmanuel
Week 10 Official Results – October 21, 2022