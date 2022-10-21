AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this tenth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score Evans 22 Glynn Acad. 25 Lakeside 7 Grovetown 21 THU Greenbrier 0 Ware Co. (#1) 44 Putnam Co. (#10) 3 Thomson (#6) 27 Laney 14 Westside 3 Washington Co. 42 Butler 6 Therrell 26 Josey 7 Greene Co. 21 Lincoln Co. 31 Washington-Wilkes 34 Aquinas (#8) 26 GNL Jefferson Co. 0 Dublin 51 Screven Co. 32 Savannah 0 ECI 21 McIntosh Co. Acad. 28 Glascock Co. 21 GMC 49 Warren Co. 8 Towns County 20 Week 10 Official Results – October 21, 2022

South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score Lexington (#3) 50 Aiken 0 Midland Valley 49 South Aiken 52 Airport 7 North Augusta 24 Woodland (#4) 28 Barnwell (#2) 34 Strom Thurmond (#7) 17 Silver Bluff 7 Fox Creek 0 Saluda (#8) 42 Allendale-Fairfax 0 Bamberg-Ehrhardt (#9) 42 Denmark-Olar 32 Wagener-Salley 36 Ridge Spring-Monetta 36 Calhoun Co. 35 Blackville-Hilda 30 Williston-Elko 18 Calhoun Falls McCormick Week 10 Official Results – October 21, 2022

Private School Games