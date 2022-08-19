AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back to another season of Football Friday Night! Check out the highlights from around the CSRA in this first week of FFN 2022.

Part 1:

North Augusta: 7 , Evans: 16 FINAL

FINAL Aiken: 0 , Lakeside: 32 FINAL

FINAL Grovetown: 0 , Midland Valley: 0

Strom Thurmond: 0 , Laney: 16 FINAL

FINAL South Aiken: 0 , Silver Bluff: 0

Fox Creek: 7 , St. Joseph: 43 FINAL

FINAL Abbeville: 40 , McCormick: 3 FINAL

, McCormick: 3 FINAL Allendale-Fairfax: 0 , Wagener-Salley: 0

Edisto: 0 , Bamberg-Eherhardt: 0

Estill: – , Denmark-Olar: – CANCELLED

Mid-Carolina: 7 , Saluda: 42 FINAL

Part 2:

Harlem: 27 , Greenbrier: 7 FINAL

, Greenbrier: 7 FINAL Hephzibah: 0 , Westside: 0

Jefferson County: 21 , Aquinas: 40 FINAL

FINAL Bryan County: 62 , Lincoln County: 17 FINAL

, Lincoln County: 17 FINAL East Laurens: 0 , Washington Wilkes: 0

Glascock County: 0 , Warren County: 0

Butler: 0 , Cross Creek: 0

ARC: 0 , Veterans: 0

Glenn Hills: 0 , Hancock Central: 0

GSIC: 0 , Screven: 53 FINAL

FINAL Metter: 0 , Swainsboro: 0

Josey: 0, Savannah, 0

GNL Recap & Private Schools:

Burke County: 0 , Thomson: 0

Ridge Spring Monetta: 7 , Augusta Christian: 28 FINAL

FINAL Williston Elko: 6 , Barnwell: 47 FINAL

FINAL Augusta Prep: 7 , Bethlehem Christian: 28 FINAL

FINAL John Milledge: 0 , Brentwood: 0

Thomas Jefferson: 0 , St. Andrews: 0

Top Plays & More