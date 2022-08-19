AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back to another season of Football Friday Night! Check out the highlights from around the CSRA in this first week of FFN 2022.
Part 1:
- North Augusta: 7 , Evans: 16 FINAL
- Aiken: 0 , Lakeside: 32 FINAL
- Grovetown: 0 , Midland Valley: 0
- Strom Thurmond: 0 , Laney: 16 FINAL
- South Aiken: 0 , Silver Bluff: 0
- Fox Creek: 7 , St. Joseph: 43 FINAL
- Abbeville: 40 , McCormick: 3 FINAL
- Allendale-Fairfax: 0 , Wagener-Salley: 0
- Edisto: 0 , Bamberg-Eherhardt: 0
- Estill: – , Denmark-Olar: – CANCELLED
- Mid-Carolina: 7 , Saluda: 42 FINAL
Part 2:
- Harlem: 27 , Greenbrier: 7 FINAL
- Hephzibah: 0 , Westside: 0
- Jefferson County: 21 , Aquinas: 40 FINAL
- Bryan County: 62 , Lincoln County: 17 FINAL
- East Laurens: 0 , Washington Wilkes: 0
- Glascock County: 0 , Warren County: 0
- Butler: 0 , Cross Creek: 0
- ARC: 0 , Veterans: 0
- Glenn Hills: 0 , Hancock Central: 0
- GSIC: 0 , Screven: 53 FINAL
- Metter: 0 , Swainsboro: 0
- Josey: 0, Savannah, 0
GNL Recap & Private Schools:
- Burke County: 0 , Thomson: 0
- Ridge Spring Monetta: 7 , Augusta Christian: 28 FINAL
- Williston Elko: 6 , Barnwell: 47 FINAL
- Augusta Prep: 7 , Bethlehem Christian: 28 FINAL
- John Milledge: 0 , Brentwood: 0
- Thomas Jefferson: 0 , St. Andrews: 0
Top Plays & More