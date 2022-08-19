AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Welcome back to another season of Football Friday Night! Check out the highlights from around the CSRA in this first week of FFN 2022.

Part 1:

  • North Augusta: 7 , Evans: 16 FINAL
  • Aiken: 0 , Lakeside: 32 FINAL
  • Grovetown: 0 , Midland Valley: 0
  • Strom Thurmond: 0 , Laney: 16 FINAL
  • South Aiken: 0 , Silver Bluff: 0
  • Fox Creek: 7 , St. Joseph: 43 FINAL
  • Abbeville: 40 , McCormick: 3 FINAL
  • Allendale-Fairfax: 0 , Wagener-Salley: 0
  • Edisto: 0 , Bamberg-Eherhardt: 0
  • Estill: – , Denmark-Olar: – CANCELLED
  • Mid-Carolina: 7 , Saluda: 42 FINAL

Part 2:

  • Harlem: 27 , Greenbrier: 7 FINAL
  • Hephzibah: 0 , Westside: 0
  • Jefferson County: 21 , Aquinas: 40 FINAL
  • Bryan County: 62 , Lincoln County: 17 FINAL
  • East Laurens: 0 , Washington Wilkes: 0
  • Glascock County: 0 , Warren County: 0
  • Butler: 0 , Cross Creek: 0
  • ARC: 0 , Veterans: 0
  • Glenn Hills: 0 , Hancock Central: 0
  • GSIC: 0 , Screven: 53 FINAL
  • Metter: 0 , Swainsboro: 0
  • Josey: 0, Savannah, 0

GNL Recap & Private Schools:

  • Burke County: 0 , Thomson: 0
  • Ridge Spring Monetta: 7 , Augusta Christian: 28 FINAL
  • Williston Elko: 6 , Barnwell: 47 FINAL
  • Augusta Prep: 7 , Bethlehem Christian: 28 FINAL
  • John Milledge: 0 , Brentwood: 0
  • Thomas Jefferson: 0 , St. Andrews: 0

Top Plays & More