AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from the GHSA Semifinals of Football Friday Night 2022.
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Swainsboro
|22
|Irwin Co.
|21
|Lincoln Co.
|28
|Bowdon
|45
|Johnson Co.
|6
|Schley Co.
|35
|Thomson
|20
|Appling Co.
|14
by: Joey Gill
Posted:
Updated:
