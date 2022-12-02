AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from the GHSA Semifinals of Football Friday Night 2022.

TeamScoreTeamScore
Swainsboro22Irwin Co.21
Lincoln Co.28Bowdon45
Johnson Co.6Schley Co.35
Thomson20Appling Co.14
GHSA Semifinals Official Results – December 2, 2022