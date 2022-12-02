AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from the GHSA Semifinals of Football Friday Night 2022.

Team Score Team Score Swainsboro 22 Irwin Co. 21 Lincoln Co. 28 Bowdon 45 Johnson Co. 6 Schley Co. 35 Thomson 20 Appling Co. 14 GHSA Semifinals Official Results – December 2, 2022