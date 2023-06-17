AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Evans High School head football coach Barrett Davis and Barnwell head coach Brian Smith have been named head coaches for Team Georgia and Team South Carolina, respectively, for Border Bowl XI.

The game, presented each January by WJBF NewsChannel 6, features the top high school senior football players in the CSRA region of Georgia against their counterparts from South Carolina. Border Bowl XI will be played on January 13, 2023 and, for the first time, take place at Burke County High School in Waynesboro.

“It’s just a good opportunity,” Davis said. “It’s a chance to put together a staff, represent the CSRA and be part of something that’s had a lot of success the last 10 years. It’s a fun event and it’s good for the community.”

Davis is entering his third season at Evans. A Harlem native, he played baseball at Georgia Southern, spent five seasons as an assistant football coach at Burke County and four as defensive coordinator at Lakeside before being named head coach at Southeast Bulloch prior to the 2018 season. He led the Yellow Jackets to a region championship in 2020 before returning home to Columbia County.

“It’s good to give our seniors one last game before they head off on their next endeavor,” Davis added. “It’s also a good fundraising opportunity to help out charity and I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

The two teams battle for the Pat Johannsen Paddle, the trophy named for the longtime Augusta businessman and Border Bowl partner who died in 2022. Smith is tasked with returning the paddle to the Palmetto State for the first time since 2020. South Carolina has not scored in the game since that year with Georgia winning the last two contests by a combined score of 51-0.

“I’m honored to be the South Carolina head coach,” said Smith. “Border Bowl gives back to the community, players get at least one more football game – some of them as their last football game and others as a springboard to college.”

Smith, a Midland Valley graduate, is entering his first season as head coach at Barnwell after winning 182 games in 16 seasons during a coaching career in South Carolina that has spanned nearly three decades. Most recently he led Ridge Spring-Monetta to state playoff appearances in three of the last four seasons, including a state championship game appearance in 2019. He also led Strom Thurmond High School to the title game in 1995 and served as head coach at the college level for North Greenville University in the early 2000s.

“(Border Bowl) provides a great chance for communities to come together and give these kids another opportunity to play ball,” Smith added.

As Davis and Smith lead their own teams through the upcoming season, they will be keeping an eye on players to add to the Border Bowl rosters.

“The physical ones, good size,” Davis said. “Stats are good, but we rely on coaches word-of-mouth. We want smart kids who are fast and physical and do things the right way. We want game-changers, but I want some kids with good technique who are fundamentally sound as well.”

“Players that are intelligent, that know the game, have a great football I.Q., you can run and make plays and we also want somebody who’s gonna have fun with us. So, we’re looking for a great week,” Smith said.

Both coaches have added plenty of experience to their staffs. Davis’s assistants will include two former Border Bowl head coaches: James Leonard of Aquinas (Border Bowl IV) and Westside’s Lee Hutto (Border Bowl X). Harlem head coach Mark Boiter and incoming Washington-Wilkes head coach Alex Bradford, a former Lincoln County star, will also assist Davis. The Honorary Coach will be Eric Parker, who retired from Burke County in 2022 after leading the Bears to seven region championships and a state title during his 16 years in Waynesboro.

Smith’s South Carolina staff includes five former Border Bowl head coaches: Derek Youngblood, Antwaun Hillary, first-year Aiken head coach Dwayne Garrick, Chris Hamilton of South Aiken and De’Angelo Bryant of Silver Bluff.

Team South Carolina leads the all-time series 5-4. There was no game in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, but Border Bowl rosters were still announced.

The game also features the top cheerleaders from Georgia and South Carolina. Once again this year, Team South Carolina’s cheer squad will be led by Heather Widener from Fox Creek High School. Frankie Brown of Lincoln County will lead this season’s Team Georgia squad. All senior cheerleaders in the CSRA are encouraged to try out for the squad. Applications will open on July 1st.

“Definitely try out for team South Carolina,” Widener said. “The benefits are learning and meeting new friends, gaining new relationships, growing as a team and learning new skills.”

“I am looking for outgoing, excited, ready to work cheerleaders,” said Brown.

Each year all proceeds from the game go toward a local charity in the CSRA. Last year’s contest resulted in more than $11,000 being donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.

Information from the Georgia High School Football Historical Association was used in this story.