Game Night Live
WJBF’s 2019 Game Night Live Schedule
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Man wanted for Augusta Burglary
RCSO looking to question two people
As kids go back to school in our area, the effort to keep them on track and out of trouble in school continues
Aiken County Sheriff Hunt seeks re-election
AU Professors identified three dangerous organisms in Lake Olmstead algae
Shooting victim makes final journey as a hero
Commissioners say weren’t told about Sias accusations months ago
2nd arrest made in double homicide at Glenwood Apartments
Community answers call to help Burke County deputy
Troopers: Man caught playing ‘Pokemon Go’ on 8 phones behind the wheel
Gunman wounds at least 6 Philadelphia police; 2 others freed
Police: Georgia attorney charged with road rage killing
SC deputy caught in child sex sting by his own department
Murder suspect wanted in McDuffie County
Couple arrested for child cruelty, both employed with Columbia County
Say goodbye to paper voting ballots in Georgia
Some Apple laptops banned from airline flights for fire risk
Privacy questions as humans reviewed user audio at Facebook
Philadelphia Police attempting to communicate with shooter
Police: Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia
Dow drops 800 after bonds flash warning
Mystery person randomly leaves over 50 old TV sets on front door steps
Spouse of El Paso mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral, says there’s no other family members
Jackets finish off series with with Drive 5-0 shutout
Americans protest on medals stand at Pan Am Games
Kevin Kisner crowned MetLife MatchUp champion, wins $750,000 to support Health, Education, and Youth Sports in CSRA
Reed delivers clutch putts to win FedEx Cup opener
Braves bullpen bounces back to help beat Marlins 5-4
Wildcats embrace leadership entering new era
Rosen throws for 191 yards to help Miami beat Atlanta 34-27
Rookie Slye kicks Panthers past Bears in preseason opener
Knights ready for reload of 2019 season