Gamecocks handed first loss, 78-70, by Boston U.

The Augusta University Men's Basketball team fell to the Catawba Indians in a non-conference contest Tuesday evening 94-82.

The Jags are now 2-2 on the season, while the Indians move to 3-1.

Augusta struck first as Lee Flenor delivered a layup under heavy pressure to put Augusta on the board. Rafael Monteiro played a solid game early, delivering on all six field goals attempts for the half. Tyree Myers would sink a pair of free throws fresh off the first media timeout of the contest to give Augusta 12-7 lead.

The Indians battled back to tie it at 14-14 just past the 14 minute mark. After making two of three free throws, after a costly Jag foul, Catawba drained a three point basket to take a 19-14 lead. Monteiro managed a basket-and-one to bring some life back to the Jaguars only moments later.

Strong defense kept the Indians from running away with the game early, as a quick steal by Tyshaun Crawford led to a smooth layup by Darren Lucas-White to make it a one point game at 26-25. At 6:03, Miguel Arnold nailed a three-pointer to give the Jags their first lead since 12:58 in the first. Arnold again would deliver in the clutch, making it a 38-36 Jag lead with another three. The Indians would regain the lead late, extending it to four by tipping in a missed three point basket just as time expired to take a 46-42 margin into halftime.