Gamecocks fall to No.16 Tennessee 31-27

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Jarrett Guarantano threw a tie-breaking touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead No. 16 Tennessee to its seventh straight win with a 31-27 victory over South Carolina.

Guarantano also rushed for a score in the Southeastern Conference and season-opener for both teams. Guarantano finished 19 of 31 for 259 yards including a 32-yard scoring pass to Josh Palmer with 9:35 left in the game. South Carolina appeared to have a final chance, but a Tennessee punt hit a Gamecocks’ player and the Vols recovered to hold on to the win.

Carolina travels to No. 5 Florida next Saturday for noon kick off.