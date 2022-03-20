COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley said as long as her defense can keep playing this good, her team’s bad shooting can fix itself, later in the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Gamecocks (31-2) held a second opponent without a field goal in the second quarter to beat Miami 49-33 on Sunday in the second round of the tournament.

It was ugly shooting all around. South Carolina shot just 30% and the Hurricanes (21-13) shot just 24% for the game.

But Staley, making her eighth Sweet 16 appearance in a row, said that defense is a nice security blanket for a team that has shot 37% or worse four of its past five games. The 54 points allowed in the first two rounds of the women’s NCAAs is 17 fewer than any other team has allowed in its first two games.

”There’s a nastiness to us on that side of the basketball. It wins basketball games for us,” Staley said.

Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and 16 rebounds. Her 26th double-double in a row seemed in doubt until she was fouled with 1:19 left as Miami tried to extend the game. The All-American hit both free throws. Boston was just 4-of-15 from the field, missing both her 3-pointers and made just two of six free throws.

”I think I was just moving a little too fast,” Boston said.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi of Miami led all scorers with 15 points. The 6-foot-4 forward only shot 3-pointers, going 5-of-11. The rest of the team combined for just six more field goals.

Hurricanes coach Katie Meier said the only way she saw to beat South Carolina was to slow down Boston, show as much toughness and fight as the Gamecocks and shoot well over the zone. The shooting wasn’t there. It was their worst performance of the season.

”We were trying to match them punch for punch. Obviously we didn’t,” Meier said. ”If you didn’t understand the grit and the character of our team, I think we proved that today.”

As long as South Carolina keeps playing amazing defense and keeps hitting the boards – they had 19 offensive rebounds to just six for Miami- Staley is convinced the other problems will work themselves out.

”I think you just have to continue to play good basketball – just take good shots. Basketball has a way of just repaying you for doing it the right way and being disciplined,” she said.

