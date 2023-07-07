AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – There is a little over a month left until the start of high school football season, and a lot is happening in preparation. Along with Football Friday Night, every Friday of the regular season WJBF will feature a Game Night Live “Game of the Week” on MeTV hosted by John Hart and Ashley Brown. This week, Ashley Brown sat down with us to breakdown the Game Night Live Schedule and explain why each matchup was picked.

You can find Ashley Brown’s breakdown in the video and the schedule is listed below:

WEEK 1: BARNWELL AT WILLISTON-ELKO (Thurs, Aug. 17)

WEEK 2: THOMSON AT BURKE CO (Fri, Aug. 18)

WEEK 3: HEPHZIBAH AT LANEY (Fri, Aug. 25)

WEEK 4: NORTH AUGUSTA AT LAKESIDE (Fri, Sep. 1)

WEEK 5: HARLEM AT MIDLAND VALLEY (Fri, Sep. 8)

WEEK 6: LANEY AT THOMSON (Fri, Sep. 15)

WEEK 7: AQUINAS AT GREENBRIER (Fri, Sep. 22)

WEEK 8: LAKESIDE AT EVANS (Fri, Sep. 28)

WEEK 9:WASHINGTON-WILKES AT LINCOLN CO (Fri, Oct. 6)

WEEK 10: MIDLAND VALLEY AT AIKEN (Fri, Oct. 13)

WEEKS 11,12, AND 13: FLEX Weeks (Fri, Oct. 20-Nov. 3)

The first 10 weeks will have feature games, and the final 3 weeks we will select “FLEX games” that allow us to bring you the best matchup of the week. We can’t wait for football season, and it will be here before you know it.

Game Night Live runs from August 17th – November 3rd.