The opening week of high school football in Georgia and South Carolina features several intriguing games between Augusta-area teams making the trip across the Savannah River to play out-of-state opponents.

Three South Carolina schools will make the trip to Augusta, while one local Georgia team will travel to the Palmetto State. Aiken High will hit the road to take on Lakeside. North Augusta will also make the trip to Georgia to take on Evans, and Strom Thurmond will be in downtown Augusta taking on Laney. Grovetown will be in South Carolina on Friday to battle with the Midland Valley Mustangs.

WJBF News Channel 6’s Game Night Live will begin the season with a double-header for Week 1, featuring games on both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday, Ridge Spring-Monetta will be on the road at Augusta Christian. Friday night, two of the area’s top teams will battle at The Brickyard, as Thomson hosts Burke County. John Hart and Ashley Brown will call the games, which you can watch live on MeTV 6.2.

Football Friday Night airs on WJBF News Channel 6 every Friday during the season at 11:35 pm. Hosts Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody will rundown a full 30 minutes of scores, highlights and top plays from that night’s games.

You can find more about each team’s upcoming season in the Football Friday Night 2022 season preview show.

Below is the complete FFN Week 1 schedule of games:

Football Friday Night: Week 1 | Friday, August 19

ARC vs Veterans

Aiken vs Lakeside

Allendale-Fairfax vs Wagener-Salley

Jefferson County vs Aquinas

Edisto vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Burke County vs Thomson (GNL)

Butler vs Cross Creek

Estill vs Denmark-Olar

North Augusta vs Evans

Fox Creek vs St. Joseph

Glascock County vs Warren County

Glenn Hills vs Hancock Central

Harlem vs Greenbrier

Grovetown vs Midland Valley

Hephzibah vs Westside

Josey vs Savannah

Strom Thurmond vs Laney

Bryan County vs Lincoln County

Abbeville vs McCormick

Mid-Carolina vs Saluda

GSIC vs Screven County

South Aiken vs Silver Bluff

Metter vs Swainsboro

Washington County vs Dodge County

East Laurens vs Washington-Wilkes

Private School Games:

Augusta Prep vs Bethlehem Christian

John Milledge vs Brentwood

Thomas Jefferson vs St. Andrews

Thursday Games:

Williston-Elko vs Barnwell

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Augusta Christian (GNL)