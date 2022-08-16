The opening week of high school football in Georgia and South Carolina features several intriguing games between Augusta-area teams making the trip across the Savannah River to play out-of-state opponents.
Three South Carolina schools will make the trip to Augusta, while one local Georgia team will travel to the Palmetto State. Aiken High will hit the road to take on Lakeside. North Augusta will also make the trip to Georgia to take on Evans, and Strom Thurmond will be in downtown Augusta taking on Laney. Grovetown will be in South Carolina on Friday to battle with the Midland Valley Mustangs.
WJBF News Channel 6’s Game Night Live will begin the season with a double-header for Week 1, featuring games on both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday, Ridge Spring-Monetta will be on the road at Augusta Christian. Friday night, two of the area’s top teams will battle at The Brickyard, as Thomson hosts Burke County. John Hart and Ashley Brown will call the games, which you can watch live on MeTV 6.2.
Football Friday Night airs on WJBF News Channel 6 every Friday during the season at 11:35 pm. Hosts Brendan Robertson and Colin Cody will rundown a full 30 minutes of scores, highlights and top plays from that night’s games.
You can find more about each team’s upcoming season in the Football Friday Night 2022 season preview show.
Below is the complete FFN Week 1 schedule of games:
Football Friday Night: Week 1 | Friday, August 19
ARC vs Veterans
Aiken vs Lakeside
Allendale-Fairfax vs Wagener-Salley
Jefferson County vs Aquinas
Edisto vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Burke County vs Thomson (GNL)
Butler vs Cross Creek
Estill vs Denmark-Olar
North Augusta vs Evans
Fox Creek vs St. Joseph
Glascock County vs Warren County
Glenn Hills vs Hancock Central
Harlem vs Greenbrier
Grovetown vs Midland Valley
Hephzibah vs Westside
Josey vs Savannah
Strom Thurmond vs Laney
Bryan County vs Lincoln County
Abbeville vs McCormick
Mid-Carolina vs Saluda
GSIC vs Screven County
South Aiken vs Silver Bluff
Metter vs Swainsboro
Washington County vs Dodge County
East Laurens vs Washington-Wilkes
Private School Games:
Augusta Prep vs Bethlehem Christian
John Milledge vs Brentwood
Thomas Jefferson vs St. Andrews
Thursday Games:
Williston-Elko vs Barnwell
Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Augusta Christian (GNL)