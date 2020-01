AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- It's New Year's Day, and Georgia Bulldog fans will rally for their team one last time. UGA takes on the Baylor Bears in the 86th Sugar Bowl. Both Georgia and Baylor are 11-2 and coming off a loss in their respective conference championship.

"Everybody wants the dogs to go to the national championship," said Mikey McIntire. "We had a lot of injuries this year, and it's almost kind of a rebuilding year. But we still would like to see a win over Baylor. Hopefully, they can pull one out."