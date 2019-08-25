Friday night rain delays force high school football make-ups a day late

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Total wash outs Friday night force most games scheduled for Week 0 to reschedule to the following week. Saturday morning finished a tough match up between Saluda and Strom Thurmond.

On Friday, the Rebels lead 14-8, however the Tigers stormed down the field in the 4th quarter and scored with time expiring. With zero time remaining, Saluda converted on the two-point conversion to win in a walk-off fashion 21-20.

On the Georgia side, Aquinas picked up their game in the first half leading Laney 6-0. In his debut as head coach of the Wildcats Rashad Dunn and his team were able to keep the score close in the break. Yet the veteran experience kicked in, and the Irish were able to dominate the run game and along with their defensive take-aways shifted momentum completely in the direction of Aquinas.