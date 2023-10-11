AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Fox Creek’s Gracey Chafin is a star golfer and a member of the national honors society with a 4.1 GPA. When she’s not breaking school golf records or being named the 2022 Player of the Year, she’s raising money for her charity “Lil G’s Wagons of Hope” that she started at 6 years old, which now gives toys and wagons to child cancer patients on a national scale. For all of her accomplishments in the classroom, in the community, and on the golf course, Gracey has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Golf hasn’t always come easy to Gracey and her first day on the course she had a little mishap. “The first time I hit a ball, my club went flying across the driving range,” says Gracey, “it was the most horrifying moment of my life, and I went out the next day and I said, ‘OK we have to do better than what we did yesterday’ and that’s always been the goal.”

Her parents couldn’t be prouder of the hard work she puts into everything she does. “I’ve seen her take her books and computer on the way to the course to work on schoolwork and then she’ll play a 3-hour tournament come back home and get back in the books,” says Gracey’s father Thadd, “she realizes [she’s] a student athlete and student comes first, so we’re proud of her.”

Her coach also noted how much Gracey brings to the team by telling WJBF that she’s the first golfer to congratulate her teammates and even her opponents. “Her leadership is everything,” says Fox Creek golf coach Mark Thomas, “she can leave this program better than she found it.”

Gracey will leave Fox Creek better than she found it as she pursues a pediatric PT degree. She hasn’t picked a college yet, but she hopes to play golf at the next level and continue working on her charity as well. To donate to “Lil G’s Wagons of Hope” or get involved, you can reach out to the team via Facebook by contacting Gracey Chafin, Stacey Boggs Chafin, or Thadd Paul Chafin.

A big congratulations to Gracey and her family!